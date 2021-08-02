Akani Simbine: age, height, wife, fastest time, Olympics vs Bolt, worth

Akani Simbine is no new name in the world of sports. Notably, the South African sprinter has competed in several worthy athletic competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, and World Championships. Consequently, he has won a considerable number of medals and titles, making him one of the best athletes in the world. So, what is his story?

Akani Simbine is a multi-award winning athlete. Photo: @akani_simbine

Source: Instagram

Simbine is among the athletes who represented South Africa in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. Usually, he takes pride in representing his nation, and this one was no exception. But, besides his flourishing career, he has a thrilling personal life worth knowing.

Profile summary

Birth name: Akani Simbine

Akani Simbine Date of birth: 21st September 1983

21st September 1983 Place of birth: Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa

Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa Age: 27 years old (as of August 2021)

27 years old (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Mother: Eslie

Eslie Education: Edenglen High School, University of Pretoria

Edenglen High School, University of Pretoria Ex-girlfriend: Abigail Visagie

Abigail Visagie Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Jo Prins

Jo Prins Children: One (son)

One (son) Occupation: Athletics

Athletics Industry: Sports

Sports Coach: Werner Prinsloo

Werner Prinsloo Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in metres: 1.76

1.76 Weight in lbs: 163

163 Weight in kg: 74

74 Estimated net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Twitter: @AkaniSimbine

@AkaniSimbine Akani Simbine's Instagram: @akani_simbine

@akani_simbine Facebook: @AkaniSimbineOfficial

@AkaniSimbineOfficial Nationality: South African

Akani Simbine's biography

Akani Simbine was born on 21st September 1983 in Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa. He was raised in the same place by his parents. What are the names of Akani Simbine's parents? The name of his mother has been established to be Eslie. On the other hand, the name of his father remains a mystery.

Like many established athletes, Ajani’s passion for sports started at a tender age, precisely, in his teenage years. However, he was into football previously. To him, football was not satisfying as athletics. Also, his parents played a part in his decision of converting to athletics.

Body stats

Akani Simbine of Team South Africa looks on after his semi final in the men's 100m during the evening session of the Athletics event on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

The star has impressive body stats, favouring him to be the best in his profession. For instance, Akani Simbine's height is 5'9" (1.76 m) and weighs 163 lbs (74 kg).

How old is Akani Simbine?

As of 2021, Akani Simbine's age is 27. Note that he is expected to turn a year older on 27th September 2021.

Athletics career

No doubt, Simbine boasts an illustrious career. The South African sprinter turned heads for the first time in her teenage years. In 2012, he won the 100m (10.19 seconds) final at Zone 6 Games in Lusaka. But, unfortunately, it took him a little longer to attain full success when he suffered an injury during his early career stages.

Nevertheless, he made a comeback in 2014 at the South African Senior Championships held in Pretoria. Interestingly, he bagged a silver medal after clocking 10.02 seconds in the competition. What is Akani Simbine's top speed? Below are his career highlights and achievements:

2014: Commonwealth Games: Glasgow, SCO - 5th, 200m (10.21)

2014: Commonwealth Games: Glasgow, SCO - 4th 4 x 100m relay (38.35)

2015: World Student Games: Gwangju - 1st, 100m (9.97)

2015: World Championships: Beijing, CHN - 4s2, 100 (10.02)

2016: African Championships: Durban - 1st, 4x100m (38.84); 3rd, 100m (10.05)

2016: Olympic Games: Rio - 5th, 100m (9.94)

2017: World Championships: London - 5th, 100m (10.01)

2017: World Championships: London - 7th, 200m (20.62w)

2018: Commonwealth Games: Gold Coast - 1st, 100m (10.03); 2nd, 4x100m relay (38.24)

2018: African Championships: Asaba - 1st, 100m (10.25); 1st, 4x100m (38.25)

2020: Tokyo Olympics: 4th, 100m (9.89)

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simbine became the first African athlete to bag a gold medal in blue-ribbon events. The title was a significant achievement for him and South Africa because it is long since an African athlete won the title in the category (100 m).

In an interview with Tokyo 2020, the athlete said,

At the Games (Tokyo 2020), I just want to do my best and make history for my country and my continent," Simbine said in an exclusive interview with Tokyo 2020. I want to make my family and myself proud. I want to do my best and reach higher levels than I've ever done before.

Unfortunately, he missed an opportunity of winning a medal in the men’s final (100m) at the competition. He expressed his disappointment for not qualifying for the bronze medal. He clocked 9.93 seconds behind Andre de Grasse (9.89). Even so, this was Akani Simbine's fastest time.

Who will win in a race between Akani Simbine vs Usain Bolt? Since his retirement, people have been referring to Akani as the Usain Bolt of South Africa. However, based on statics, Usain remains the best, clocking 9.58 seconds at the 2009 IAAF World Championships.

Akani Simbine's net worth

Akani Simbine is among the fastest men in Africa. Photo: @akani_simbine

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old is among the most highly-paid athletes in South Africa. Akani Simbine's cars are a testament that he makes a good fortune. For instance, he owns a Mercedes-AMG C63 S. His net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $5 million. However, he is yet to come public about his net worth. Also, as of 2021, Akani Simbine's salary remains a mystery.

Who is Akani Simbine's wife?

At the time of writing, the South African is not married. However, he is seeing someone. The name of his girlfriend is Jo Prins. According to her Instagram account, she is a netball player.

Previously, he was in another romantic relationship with Abigail Visagie, a news anchor and Moja Love presenter. Unfortunately, the relationship hit a dead-end in mid-2020.

Simbine is a father. He has a son with a woman whose name has been established to be Chantelle Hermans. The two had a brief relationship that resulted in the birth of the child. According to The Citizen, he has been in the kid’s life since he was born.

Akani Simbine is a diligent and established athlete worth envying. Even though he missed a medal in the 100m men’s final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he is destined for great things. Undoubtedly, he is a favourite of many because of his talent and skills.

READ ALSO: Andre De Grasse: age, measurements, daughter, 100m time, Olympics, profile

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Andre De Grasse. The athlete has won multiple awards in various competitions.

Andre started her career at the age of 17. In 2013, he won three gold medals in the Olympics. He is married to Nia Ali, and they have a child together.

Source: Briefly.co.za