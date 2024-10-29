Usain Bolt's net worth: Lightning Bolt's fortune and earnings

The list of the greatest of all time athletes in the world is incomplete without the name Usain Bolt. Despite his retirement in 2017, he is still recognised globally as the fastest man in the world. The Jamaican sprinter's lightning-fast speed earned him eight Olympic golds and a great fortune. So, what is Usain Bolt's net worth?

Usain Bolt's net worth is millions thanks to his career achievements, endorsements, and business ventures. In 2009, he made his world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m race by running at 27.8 mph. He has bagged 19 Guinness World Records and is known for his unique "To Di World" pose before and after race celebrations.

How much is Usain Bolt worth?

As published on Celebrity Net Worth, Usain Bolt's net worth in 2024 is $90 million. This amount is estimated because, in 2023, he lost around $13 million meant for investment due to fraudulent practices reported against Stocks and Securities Limited.

He is still making cool money despite his retirement. He told CEO Magazine:

I thought once I retired, I would have more time, but I seem to be even busier now. I still have all my commercial work and appearances, my business interests, the Usain Bolt Foundation and I have been playing a lot of football.

Where does Usain Bolt make money?

Usain Bolt's money comes from his former sports career, business, and endorsements. Here is a brief look at his career, which paved the way for his other sources of income.

Sports career

Bolt rose to global stardom at 15 when he became the youngest world junior gold medalist at the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica. Under coach Fitz Coleman, he turned pro in 2004, dominating the CARIFTA Games and setting multiple records.

His breakthrough came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he set world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. The sportsman repeated this feat at the 2012 London Olympics, cementing his status as the fastest man alive. He went on to win gold in the same events at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bolt's illustrious career earned him numerous awards, including IAAF World Athlete of the Year, BBC Overseas Sports Personality, and Laureus World Sportsman. He was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2016. He retired in 2017 after an injury, but he left an indelible mark on athletics.

Usain Bolt's business ventures

His business ventures also generate significant income. He founded Champion Shave, a Miami-based company, and Bolt Mobility, an electric vehicle company that introduced affordable, eco-friendly scooters and cars. However, Bolt Mobility stopped operations in 2022.

Bolt has investments in real estate, a clothing line, and Soul Electronics headphones. He has also ventured into music production, releasing compilations like Olympe Rosé Riddim and Immortal Riddim featuring top Jamaican artists. In 2021, he released a single, Living the Dream.

Usain Bolt's career earnings

His income soars thanks to endorsement deals and hefty appearance fees ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. In 2017-2018, he earned $31 million, with $30 million from endorsements.

According to Forbes, he was the 45th highest-paid athlete in the world in 2018. The World Championship gold medals earned him $60,000 each, and he won six.

What is Usain Bolt's salary per race?

In every 200-meter race, he earned an average of $300,000, equivalent to $15,000 per second. Consequently, according to Paycheck, Usain Bolt's salary per month peaked at $1,666,751.

How much does Usain Bolt earn now?

The retired sprinter earns around $20 million yearly through endorsement deals with major companies. This includes Puma, Gatorade, and Virgin Media.

What brand is Usain Bolt with?

His major ambassadorial deal is with the sportswear brand Puma. He signed a contract with them in 2002 at the age of 16 years.

How much does Puma pay Usain Bolt?

They pay him $10 million per year, even after his retirement. This is a major source of his income and net worth. Aside from this, below are Usain Bolt's endorsements with other brands over the years:

Virgin Media

All Nippon Airways

Temple Run 2 (appearance)

NISSAN GT-R

Australian telecom company Optus

Enertor

Does Usain Bolt own a restaurant?

He owns Tracks & Records, a restaurant chain with multiple locations in Jamaica, including Kingston, Ocho Rios, and Montego Bay. According to Sama Bank Side, he also has a branch in the UK.

Does Usain Bolt have a private jet?

As South Jet published, the retired runner owns a Learjet 60. It is a luxurious, high-speed private jet with an 8-passenger capacity and a 4,000km range.

As for Usain Bolt's cars, his collection includes a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, worth approximately $285,000, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom II, worth about $650,000.

Does Usain Bolt have a mansion?

Usain Bolt's houses are in Jamaica, including a Kingston mansion. He also owns a luxurious $1.9 million Montego Bay Penthouse.

What is Usain Bolt doing now?

He now leads a quieter life in Jamaica, focusing on philanthropy through The Usain Bolt Foundation. He produces films, including The Boy Who Learned to Fly and collaborates with top athletes in documentaries like Greatness Code.

He also showed interest in football, training with Stromsgodset and Central Coast Mariners. The world record holder seeks a broader role in sports. He told Reuters:

I'm still waiting on a position from (World Athletics), I've reached out to them and let them know I would love to make a bigger impact in sports, as long as they want me to.

Usain Bolt's net worth stems from prize money, endorsement deals, business ventures, and investments. This has solidified his financial legacy.

