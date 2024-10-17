Charles Leclerc's net worth today: What makes him so wealthy?

Like other sports worldwide, auto racing has raised several talented young millionaires. Formula 1 drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are among the highest-paid athletes in the world, with Charles Leclerc also doing well. He is the third highest-paid F1 driver in the world, making many interested in Charles Leclerc's net worth.

Charles Leclerc on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on 15 September 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: James Sutton, Peter Fox - Formula 1 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Charles Leclerc is a Monégasque professional auto racing driver. He drives for Scuderia Ferrari in Formula One. As one of F1's most talented drivers, his impressive skills and speed on the track have translated to a staggering net worth. In 2022, he won the Bahrain and Australian Grand Prix and the 2023 Overtake of the Year, among others.

Full name Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc Nickname Il Predestinato Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Monégasque Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'10" (180 cm) Weight 69 kg (152 lbs) Father Hervé Leclerc Mother Pascale Leclerc Siblings 2 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux School Fontvieille Primary School, School Albert Premier De Monaco, Ferrari Driver Academy Profession Professional racing driver, businessman Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Charles Leclerc's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charles Leclerc's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $50 million. His career in F1 has been a dream achieved and, in turn, the main backbone of his wealth. He told ESPN:

I just enjoy what I do with a lot of passion and a lot of dedication in trying to do the best job possible and hopefully becoming a world champion as soon as possible I think this is the same for many of the drivers. It was the case for me, and I have always been dreaming of being a Formula One driver, and even more so with Ferrari.

Facts about Charles Leclerc. Photo: Jayce Illman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Information on Charles Leclerc's background reveals that he grew up in Monaco, surrounded by the thrill of motorsports. His father, Hervé, was a former Formula 3 driver, and he instilled in Charles a love for racing in him. He posted a picture of his father on Instagram with the caption:

My father has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today....5 years you are gone and I miss you everyday, you were the best father I could have wished for, I love you.

How does Charles Leclerc make his money?

The Ferrari star driver has diverse sources of income, including his racing career, F1 salary, bonuses, endorsements, sponsors, investments, and other ventures. Below is a sneak peek into some of his sources of income.

Racing career

According to his official website, Charles' racing career began with karting at a young age. He became a car racer in 2005, which yielded him multiple championships, such as the 2009 French Championship and the Junior World Cup in 2011. He transitioned to formula racing in 2014, dominating Formula Renault 2.0 Alps and joining Ferrari Driver Academy.

Leclerc became Formula 2 champion in 2017, then debuted in Formula One with Sauber in 2018. His impressive performances earned him a spot at Scuderia Ferrari in 2019, making him the youngest driver to win for the team at Spa-Francorchamps.

Other ventures

Despite being one of the best F1 drivers, Charles has explored other creative pursuits. He made his film debut in Le Grand Rendez-vous and unveiled his piano composition AUS23 (1:1) in April 2023. On his Spotify page, he said:

I'm excited to share with you a piano song that I've been working on, born out of my passion for music and created as a way to disconnect from racing and relax in between races.

Most recently, he launched his signature ice cream brand in April 2024 and shares his cooking skills on Instagram.

How much does Charles Leclerc make?

In 2023, as per Forbes, Leclerc's salary was an on-track salary of $14 million and an additional $5 million through bonuses from Ferrari. This made him the 6th highest-paid F1 driver then. But this changed after he extended his contract with Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari at the finish of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 1 September 2024 in Monza, Italy. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

How much does Charles Leclerc make a year?

Charles Leclerc's contract with Ferrari is worth $34 million annually in 2024. It is a five-year contract with Ferrari until 2029 and includes a $16 million signing bonus.

Charles Leclerc's sponsors are numerous, including the famous sportswear brand Puma. He celebrated his win via Instagram, saying:

Fast living only. Excited to be going the PUMA family.

His other sponsors are:

Richard Mille (Luxury Swiss watchmaker)

CELSIUS (energy drinks)

EA Sports (gaming)

Ray-Ban (Italian sunglasses)

Giorgio Armani (fashion)

Kaspersky (cybersecurity)

Sky WiFi

These luxury brands partner with Leclerc for promotional campaigns, photoshoots, and endorsements, contributing significantly to his income alongside his Formula 1 career.

Was Charles Leclerc born rich?

Charles' parents did not earn much and had financial struggles when he was young. His late father, Hervé, was a former Formula 2 and 3 driver in the 80s and 90s. His mother, Pascale, is a hairdresser.

Is Charles Leclerc a brand ambassador?

In 2018, he became the brand ambassador for the Princess Charlene Foundation, the Princess of Monaco. The foundation aids children's sports initiatives. According to Prestige Online, he is also a brand ambassador for luxury audio Bang & Olufsen.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza on 1 September 2024. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

The Formula One driver for Scuderia Ferrari has become a leading figure in the car racing industry. Below are some questions fans have asked and the best answers so far:

Is Charles Leclerc's family wealthy? His family is not considered wealthy by Monaco's standards.

His family is not considered wealthy by Monaco's standards. Does Charles Leclerc have a yacht? According to Bnbrickeys, he possesses a $2 million Monza yacht from the Riva Company.

According to Bnbrickeys, he possesses a $2 million Monza yacht from the Riva Company. Does Charles Leclerc own a Bugatti? He owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, part of his luxury car collection.

He owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, part of his luxury car collection. How much is Charles Leclerc's contract worth? His contract with Ferrari is worth $34 million annually.

Due to his Ferrari's hefty salary and other sources, Charles Leclerc's net worth runs into millions today. It is a payment for dedication and hard work.

