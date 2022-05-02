For a long time, women have been stereotypically considered poor drivers. As a result, many people tend to make fun of ladies and their lack of sense of direction on the road. Thankfully, the best female NASCAR drivers in history have debunked this stereotype. These women have outstanding track records worth envying.

Racing is no longer a male-dominated sport. As a result, several NASCAR women have proven that they are equally as good as their male counterparts. The good thing is that the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) has always supported these talents since its inception in 1948.

Best female NASCAR drivers and their net worth 2022

Are there any female drivers in NASCAR? Yes, there are several competitive pro-female drivers in the auto racing competition. Their records are based on their participation and stats obtained from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, ARCA Menards Series, and Truck Series. Note that this is not a ranked list.

15. Hailie Rochelle Deegan

Hailie Deegan waves to fans during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. Photo: Sean Gardner

Hailie Rochelle Deegan is a professional stock car racing driver born on 18 July 2001. She is currently a full-time driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2021, she won the Most Popular Driver award in the competition. In the same year, she finished in the 17th position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

According to Essential Sports, she is allegedly worth $1 million as of 2022. Her primary source of income is her racing career and brand endorsements.

14. Deborah Renshaw

Deborah Renshaw, driver of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series #8 EasyCare Service Dodge. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Deborah Renshaw is a former motorsports racing driver. She was born on 28 October 1975 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, United States. During her career, she made 38 starts in the Truck Series. Her best finish was in 2005 when she finished in the 24th position. She allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million.

13. Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker of the #23 The Manson Brothers Chevrolet, walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead. Photo: Logan Riely

Natalie Decker is another woman race car driver with an impressive track record. She was born on 25 June 1997 in Eagle River, Wisconsin, United States. She has competed in the ARCA Menards Series (1 start), Truck Series (32 starts), and Xfinity Series (6 starts). In 2019, she finished in the 19th position in the Truck Series. She allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million in 2022.

12. Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger, driver of the #25 Hair Club Toyota, looks on before the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 on March 11, 2022. Photo: Kevin Abele

Toni Breidinger is among the most famous female NASCAR drivers hailing from the US. She was born on 14 July 1999, making her among the youngest female racers. The 22-year-old has made 13 starts in the ARCA Menards Series. Her net worth is alleged to be around $1.28 million.

11. Kelly Sutton

Kelly Sutton during practice for the Craftsman Truck Quaker Steak and Lube 200 by Click It race at Lowe's Motor Speedway. Photo: Bob Leverone/Sporting News

Kelly Sutton is a multiple award-winning motorsport female racer. The former NASCAR driver was born on 24 September 1971 in Crownsville, Maryland, United States. Arguably, Sutton is among the best NASCAR women around. She made 54 starts in the Truck Series; her best finish was 26th position in 2004. Her net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million in 2022.

10. Angela Cope-Ruch

Angela Cope sits in her car during practice in Concord, North Carolina. Photo: Chris Graythen

Angela Cope-Ruch was born on 18 August 1983 in Puyallup, Washington, United States. She was active between 2010 and 2020. During her time, she raced in the Xfinity Series (14) and Truck Series (18 starts). In 2019, she finished in 31st place, making it her best. According to People Ai, she has an estimated net worth of $2.76 million.

9. Kim Crosby

Kim Crosby is the driver of the #26 Vassarette Chevrolet team. Photo: Robert Laberge

Kim Crosby is another legendary stock car racing driver from America. She was born in born 1964. She recorded 10 starts in the Xfinity Series. Like a few other female racers, she competed in the competition for around two years (2004–2006). 72nd was her best finishing point. Gossipy Bio alleges that she is worth $2 million in 2022 but the website is not a credible source.

8. Erin Crocker

Erin Crocker, driver of the #98 Auto Value/Bumper To Bumper Dodge, poses during practice for the ARCA RE/MAX Series Hantz Group 200 on June 17, 2005. Photo: Rusty Jarrett

Erin Mary Crocker Evernham is an American driver who dabbles as a broadcaster. She was born on 23 March 1981, making her 41 years old as of 2022. Crocker has competed in various NASCAR competitions such as Xfinity Series (10 starts, best finish 67th), Truck Series (29 starts, best finish 25th). She allegedly has a net worth of $2 million.

7. Tina Gordon

Tina Gordon competes in qualifying Friday, July 9, 2004, for the Busch Series Tropicana Twister 300 at Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois. Photo: A. Messerschmidt

Tina Gordon is a super talented stock car racing driver. She was born on 14 March 1969 in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, in the United States. Interestingly, she enjoyed an illustrious career that lasted between 1999 and 2004. She made successful 14 starts in the Xfinity Series (best finish 51st), 16 starts in the Truck Series (best finish 20th), and 25 starts in the AutoZone Elite Division, Southeast Series (best finish 20th). She reportedly has a net worth of $2 million.

6. Tammy Jo Kirk

Tammy Jo Kirk waits for the start Saturday, November 15, 2003, of the Busch Series Ford 300 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kirk finished 32nd. Photo: A. Messerschmidt

Tammy Jo Kirk was born on 6 May 1962 in Dalton, Georgia, United States. Apart from car racing, she is among the best motorcycle racers in the USA. She has run 15 races in the Xfinity Series and 32 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

5. Jennifer Jo Cobb

Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb poses for a photo during at Clutch Studios on January 19, 2022, in Concord, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Jennifer Jo Cobb was born on 12 June 1973 in Kansas City, Kansas, United States. She is not only a racer but also a team owner. In total, she has raced in 156 races since making her debut in 2004. Additionally, she has won one top-tens in her career. As of 2022, she allegedly has a net worth of $3 million.

4. Johanna Long

Johanna Long is a driver of the #70 ForeTravel Motorcoach Chevrolet team. Photo: Sean Gardner

Johanna Long is among the best and hottest American NASCAR drivers. The beauty was born on 26 May 1992 in Pensacola, Florida, United States. Johanna made her debut in 2010. So far, she has run 66 races. In 2020, Johanna Long won the Snowball Derby. According to an unverified source, Idol Net Worth, she is allegedly worth $9 million.

3. Shawna Robinson

Shawna Robinson during BUSCH Stater Brothers 300 qualifying at California Speedway in Fontana, CA., on Feb 26, 2005. Photo: Harold Hinson/Sporting News

Shawna Robinson is another legendary female NASCAR driver with an impressive track record. How old is Shawna Robinson? She was born on 30 November 1964, making him 57 years old as of May 2022. She competed in 72 races before retiring in 2005. During her NASCAR Xfinity Series career, she recorded 1 top-10s and 1 pole. According to BuzzLearn, she is worth between $1 million and $5 million.

2. Patty Moise

Patty Moise finished 26th in the 1988 Pepsi 400 at Daytona in the Randy Hope Buick. Photo: ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group

Patty Moise is not a new name in the NASCAR competition. The former driver was born on 29 December 1960 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. She made her career debut in 1986 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 25 years old. Impressively, she made 133 starts in the league alone. Before retiring, she recorded 4 top-10s. Several sources on the internet estimate her worth to be between $1 million and $5 million.

1. Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick practices for the Indianapolis 500 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

Danica Sue Patrick is currently the best female NASCAR driver. Over the years, she has made several accomplishments in the sport. The 40-year-old is the first female winner in IndyCar racing history. In total, she has participated in 368 races in her career. Additionally, she boasts a track record of 1 win, 14 top-10s, 7 podiums, and 5 poles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $80 million.

Who was the first woman in NASCAR?

Who is the first female NASCAR driver? Sara Christian was the first woman to compete in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. She was born on 25 August 1918. Interestingly, she contested in the Strictly Stock (now Sprint Cup) race in 1949.

Who is the first black female NASCAR driver?

Her name is Shauntia Latrice "Tia" Norfleet. She is the daughter of the famous Bobby Norfleet, a professional car racer.

How many female NASCAR drivers are there?

There are over 124 qualified female drivers from different NASCAR categories. Furthermore, the list is expected to grow in the future.

Hopefully, this list of the best female NASCAR drivers will change your stereotypes about women being bad drivers. Of course, several ladies have excelled in the sport since its inception in 1948. But, to this date, Danica Patrick seems to be the best amongst them based on her stats.

