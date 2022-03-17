Top 30 best wrestlers of all time list - updated for 2022

The art of wrestling can be traced back to thousands of years before it became a popular entertainment sport televised week in week out. In discussing the topic of the best wrestlers of all time, you may not do full justice as thousands of great wrestlers have come, seen, conquered, and died. From ancient Rome to Asia and Africa, wrestling was always considered a show of superior masculinity.

Getting the best wrestlers of all time may be streamlined to only active wrestlers from the late 20th century to the present century. But then, the likes of Undertaker and Kurt Angle cannot be forgotten so soon, thanks to World Wrestling Entertainment. This American media company popularised the sport and made it lucrative.

Who are the best WWE wrestlers of all time?

Below is a list of 30 of the best wrestlers to have ever graced the sport. The list is in no particular order as various criteria subjected to individual perceptual biases are used.

1. Undertaker

Who is the no 1 wrestler of all time? Undertaker rightly comes to mind. Popularly known as The Dead Man, this man was one of the pioneers of WWE, and he has ruled in all the different eras of the sport since then. He has spent over two decades in the game and is still going strong with his trademark aura that portrays a perfect blend of good and evil.

2. Steve "Stone Cold" Austin

This guy is arguably the best in the game, and as a wrestler and entertainer, he thrilled his fans by owning his character as a beer-swigging Redneck known as Stone Cold. Steve is one of the most ferocious in the ring, and his rivalry with the likes of The Rock and Bret Hart produced unforgettable matches.

3. Hulk Hogan

Hulk goes by many names, but they all describe his large physique as he weighed around 300 pounds. Hulkster or Hulkamania, fondly called, is one of the most marketable wrestlers in WWE as he is fondly adored by children and adults alike. He was viewed as a sort of superhero.

4. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson started his WWE career in the mid-90s, and his already chiselled physique gave the impression of a champion. His career as a wrestler was not the longest in the sport, but he gave everything as Flex Kavana, Rocky Maivia, and The Rock in the ring. He is now popularly known as a Hollywood actor.

5. Shawn Michaels

This man deserves to be listed in the top 10 wrestlers of all time. Famously known as Heartbreak Kid, Mr WrestleMania, and The Showstopper, Michael Michael Hickenbottom did not have the sizeable intimidating physique of most wrestlers. However, he made up for this downside with his quick moves and was the world wrestling champion on several occasions.

6. Bret Hart

The Hitman was arguably only rivalled for the most prominent wrestler in the 1990s by Hulk Hogan. Nevertheless, he was one of the few who helped the World Wrestling Federation regain respect after the scandalous steroid allegations that shook the sport. In addition, his rivalry in the ring with Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, and Curt Hennig made him famous.

7. Triple H

One look at Triple H during his prime, and you will attest that he looked like a champion without even stepping into the ring. He was one of the "Attitude Era" originators and ruled it, winning about 13 world titles.

8. Chris Jericho

Chris ruled the WWE like only a few of his colleagues can boast of. He was out for some time, but his return between 2007 and 2010 to WWE was the hallmark of his career with the company. His arrogance in the ring, well-thought-out suits, and curious hairstyles stood him out.

9. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle's WWE career began after he moved on from being an amateur Olympian. He went on to win about six world championships, and his role in the creation and growth of Impact Wrestling cannot be forgotten so soon. He worked alongside great men in the sport like Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar. He is easily one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

10. Edge

Edge has won more individual and tag-team titles than many WWE patrons. He headlined several shows and was the man every fan base wants to see fighting for or against their favourite wrestler in the ring. He was never scared to step up to legends like Undertaker.

11. John Cena

This man has been the face of WWE for an extended period, and he has handled the accompanying fame with the sweetest demeanour. He has been world champion about 16 times and as a couple of tag-team belts to show his mastery in the ring.

12. Kane

Kane was renowned for his affiliation with a quirky demonic appearance and laughter and usually cut a scary picture when he steps into the ring. He was tagged as Undertaker's half-brother for the entertainment of the sort, and he lived this role for a long time, fighting with and against his older half-brother.

13. Randy Orton

The Viper is undoubtedly one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time, even though he made his debut sometime in 2005 during a SmackDown episode. However, he never looked back since then and gained even more popularity when he joined a team of the older generation of wrestlers like Baptista, Triple H, and Ric Flair.

14. Chris Benoit

Although this man's career was smeared by the controversy surrounding his death, it is no doubt that his technicality within the ring was everything to look forward to. He was a big part of the WWE, ECW, WCW, WWF, and NJPW in a career that spanned over 20 years. He is a Hall of Famer.

15. A.J Styles

Popularly known as The Phenomenal One, A.J rocked the WWE events as he owned it since his debut in 2016. His career began in 1998, and he fought and entertained his way up the food chain. As a result, he has created a cult-like following for himself and the industry.

16. Ric Flair

Like his name depicts, this man has a flair for wowing his audience with his technicality inside and outside the ring. The Nature Boy is super sleek with his personality and has kept it so since his debut in 1991. His rivalry with Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, and Triple H produced highly profitable matches.

17. C.M Punk

The Cult of Personality hero can be likened to the voice of the voiceless in the WWE. Most of the recognition that some wrestlers now enjoy today from promotions results from Punk's efforts in the game. He held the title of WWE champion for about 434 days before losing it.

18. Brock Lesnar

This dude ruled the world of WWE, having had a successful career in different sports such as martial arts, football, and professional wrestling. He is popularly known as The Beast Incarnate and was majorly marketed for his intimidating physique and ability to be dramatic.

19. Mick Foley

Mick is one of the oldest guys in the industry, and he is famous for his unselfish contributions towards expanding the credibility of WWE. However, one of the most incredible things he is remembered for is when he fought Undertaker in a cage and sustained a series of injuries when the latter threw him off the top.

20. Eddie Guerrero

This Mexican was one of the famous WWE wrestlers because of his ability to sacrifice anything towards having the upper hand in everything. His gimmicks are adorable and helped him to get a solid fan base. He partnered with colleagues like Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit during his career.

21. Daniel Bryan

Bryan Lloyd Danielson debuted in the wrestling world on the 4th of October, 1999. He was a big part of WWE between 2009 and 2021. He has fought in various countries and was WWE champion four times. However, an injury sustained in 2016 cut short his activity in the ring and reduced him to being in a non-fighting role.

22. Rey Mysterio

Óscar Gutiérrez, popularly known as Mysterio, is one of the most influential wrestlers in the sport's history and has won several titles to back this claim. His Lucha Libre trademark was something he learned at the start of his career in Mexico.

23. Andre the Giant

André René Roussimoff is a French actor and wrestler whose height over seven feet helped him become immediately recognisable in the first industry. He was one of the foremost fighters in the WWE, and The Giant played his role and gave a good account of himself at it.

24. Randy the Savage Macho Man

Randy Poffo got the Savage nickname when a promoter suggested that he fights like one. He used to contest professionally in the baseball and wrestling league before switching to the WCW and WWF. He passed away in 2011 after a career that spanned over three decades.

25. Rowdy Roddy Piper

This man is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time and made the stereotype that Scots are short-tempered into a kind of trademark. Although he passed away in 2015, he enjoyed a great deal of fame while the going was good.

26. Owen Hart

Owen deserves a spot on this list, not just because he died from an injury sustained during a match but because he was an active craftsman in his good days. He was a big part of Wrestlemania, WWF, WCW, and his duels with Bret Hart makes for good entertainment.

27. Jeff Hardy

Jeff is one of the wrestlers who caught the wrestling bug since he was a little boy. He had been in several amateur competitions alongside his younger brother Matt before metamorphosing into the WWE. He formed a tag team known as The Hardy Boyz with his brother.

28. Booker T

Booker T. Huffman Jr. is considered one of the most decorated wrestlers in World Championship Wrestling. He became a Hall of Famer in 2013 in recognition of his efforts along the wrestling line. He is now retired from active combat but founded ROW, meaning Reality of Wrestling.

29. Curt Hennig

Also known by the moniker Mr Perfect, this wrestler was regarded by many wrestling journalists as the epitome of what the skirt should entail. He died in 2003 from what was suspected to be a cocaine overdose.

30. Big Van Vader

Leon Allen White became known as the Big Van Vader because of his physique. He fought everywhere and won about 12 world championship titles to become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was a former footballer.

Who is voted the greatest wrestler of all time?

Undertaker is easily the guy everyone loves to recognise as the greatest wrestler of all time, although Ric Flair's likes are as significant in other people's opinions. This is because Undertaker contributed a great deal of his artistry to ensure that the sport gained worldwide popularity.

The above list of the best wrestlers of all time may change from person to person depending on individual bias. However, the truth is that a 30 man list could never do justice to the topic of the greatest wrestlers that ever existed in the history of the sport.

