Top 50 most beautiful women in the world 2022: Who is the prettiest?

The measures and standards of beauty might vary from one person to another. However, some women have earned attention because of their looks. This list highlights the top 50 most beautiful women in the world in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Most beautiful woman in the world list. Photo: @Adriana Lima

Source: Instagram

If you are excited about conversations about beautiful women and how some turn it into a career, you might be interested in going through this list. All the figures mentioned in this list are considered the Goddess of Beauty and hotness. They have showcased their magic to the world.

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world?

Who do you think tops this list? If you thought you had seen gorgeous women, you need to go through the rest of this list. You will be surprised by the number of opportunities their looks have earned them.

50. Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte McKinney. Photo: @charlottemckinney

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Charlotte Ann McKinney is an American actress, model and internet personality. She first gained popularity as an internet personality before appearing in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Charlotte McKinney is one of the most attractive women globally.

49. Lin-Chi-Ling

Lin-Chi-Ling. Photo: @chiling.lin

Source: Instagram

Lin Chi-ling is an award-winning Taiwanese actress, model, TV host and singer. Some of her most loved movie features include The Faces of My Gene, Didi's Dream, Embarrassing Way and Didi's Dream, to mention a few.

48. Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher. Photo: @islafisher

Source: Instagram

Isla Lang Fisher is also among the world's most gorgeous women. She is an Australian actress and author. She was born to Scottish parents who relocated to Australia when she was six. She began featuring in commercials at a young age. Her most significant break was playing Shannon Reed on Home and Away.

47. Rihanna

Rihanna. Photo: @badgal_rihanna

Source: Instagram

This list would have been incomplete had it not featured the gorgeous Rihanna. Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, fashion designer, businesswoman and actress. She is also among the most gorgeous women globally.

46. Alexandra Daddario

Allexandra Daddario. Photo: @alexandradaddario

Source: Instagram

Alexandra Anna Daddario is an American actress who had her breakthrough by featuring in the Percy Jackson series as Annabeth Chase. Since then, she has had a flourishing acting career.

Alexandra Anna Daddario is not only a talented actress but one of the world's most beautiful women.

45. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne. Photo: @caradelevingne

Source: Instagram

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is an English actress, model and singer. She was crowned the Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Therefore, it is not by chance she has been featured in this list.

44. Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde. Photo: @olivia_wilde_daily

Source: Instagram

Olivia Jane Cockburn, also known as Olivia Wilde, is an American actress and filmmaker. She directed her first film, Bookmart, in 2019, and it won the Independent Spirit Award.

43. Kate Upton

Kate Upton. Photo: @kateupton

Source: Instagram

Kathrine Elizabeth Upton is an American actress and model. She rose to fame in 2011 for featuring in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was subsequently featured as the cover model for 2012, 2013 and 2017 issues.

Kate was the subject of the 100th anniversary Vanity Fair cover; therefore, it is a no brainer she is among the 50 most beautiful women globally.

42. Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev. Photo: @Nina

Source: Instagram

Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva is a Canadian actress. She rose to fame for featuring Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on Vampire Diaries. Her beauty has earned her a spot among the world's top 50 most gorgeous women.

41. Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes. Photo: @AskMen

Source: Facebook

Eva de la Caridad Méndez is an American model, actress and businesswoman. She began acting in 1990 as a child actor, and some of her notable shows has featured in include Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000) and Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998).

40. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt. Photo: @emilybluntofficial

Source: Instagram

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is an award-winning British actress. She made her debut in 2001 and has won notable awards like the Critics' Choice Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe Award.

39. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner. Photo: @kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

Kendall Nicole Jenner is no new name in the entertainment industry. She is a model, socialite and media personality. She rose to fame for being Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's daughter and through her feature in the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kendall began modelling when she was 14 while working in commercial print ad campaigns. Her breakout seasons were in 2014 and 2015, walking runaways for high-end fashion designers and brands.

38. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid. Photo: @gigihadid

Source: Instagram

Jelena Noura Hadid, popularly known as Gigi Hadid, is an American model who made her debut in the top 50 models ranking in November 2014. In 2016, the British Fashion Council crowned her the International Model of the Year.

Within four years, Gigi has made 35 appearances on the covers of international Vogue magazines.

37. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian. Photo: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, popularly known as Kim Kardashian, is an American model, media personality, socialite and businesswoman. Her feature on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians propelled her fame and unveiled her beauty. It is not by chance she features on this list of top 50 most beautiful women globally.

36. Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk. Photo: @irinashayk

Source: Instagram

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, better known as Irina Shayk, is a Russian actress and model. She received international recognition after appearing as the first Russian model on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2011.

35. Carmen Soo

Carmen Soo. Photo: @carmen_soo

Source: Instagram

Soo Wai Ming, better known as Carmen Soo, is a Malaysian Chinese actress and model. Her wealth of experience earned her a third career as a host. In 2017, she was a host and judge of the fifth season of Asia's Next Top Model.

Apart from her success, Carmen Soo's gorgeous looks have earned her a spot among the most beautiful women.

34. Meagan Good

Meagan Good. Photo: @meagangood

Source: Instagram

Meagan Monique Good is a renowned American model and actress. She gained critical attention due to her role in Eve's Bayou. Her unbeatable talent has earned her fame and features in award-winning films like Think Like a Man.

33. Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes. Photo: @jastookes

Source: Instagram

Jasmine Tookes is a former Victoria's Secret Angel and professional model. She has walked runaways for luxury brands like Moschino, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Balmain, to mention a few. As a model, her career has helped her share her beauty with the rest of the world. As a result, she features among the most attractive women.

32. Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks. Photo: @selitaebanks

Source: Instagram

Selita Ebanks is a Caymanian actress and model. She has modelled for high-end fashion brands like Ralph Lauren, Victoria's Secret and Neiman Marcus. She has also been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Glamour, to mention a few.

31. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: @emrata

Source: Instagram

Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski is an American actress and model. She made her debut on the cover of an adult magazine, which earned her the chance to appear in two music videos, Maroon 5's Love Somebody and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines.

30. Yael Shelbia

Yael Shelbia. Photo: @yaelshelbia

Source: Instagram

Yael Shelbia Cohen is an Israeli actress and fashion model. She featured in several international modelling campaigns. She also stars in Palmach, an Israeli television series.

29. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo: @alessandraambrosio

Source: Instagram

Alessandra Corine Ambrósio is a Brazilian-American actress, model, fashion designer, TV personality and businesswoman. She would easily pass for the most beautiful woman in the world.

Alessandra was the first spokesmodel for Victoria's Secret PINK line.

28. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham. Photo: @ashleygraham

Source: Instagram

Ashley Graham is a TV presenter and American model. In 2016, she made her debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She strongly advocates for body positivity.

27. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell. Photo: @W Magazine

Source: Facebook

Naomi Elaine Campbell is a British actress, model, singer, and businesswoman. She was thrust into fame at the tender age of 15 and has established herself among the most recognizable and in-demand models in the past four decades. The fashion industry has declared her among supermodels; therefore, it is not by chance she is on this list.

26. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo: @catherinezetajones

Source: Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning Welsh actress. She is also one of the most attractive women globally.

25. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. Photo: @selenagomez

Source: Instagram

Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, producer and actress. She is often regarded as a triple threat because of her diverse but commendable success. Her gorgeous looks have earned her the title of being one of the world's most beautiful women.

24. Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel. Photo: @nathalieemmanuel

Source: Instagram

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel is an English model and actress. She has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, and her most significant features include Fast & Furious films Furious 7.

23. Kate Moss

Kate Moss. Photo: @_katemoss

Source: Instagram

Katherine Ann Moss is a British supermodel and businesswoman. She rose to fame in the early 1990s and is known for her role in size zero fashion and waifish figure. In 2007, Time Magazine named her one of the World's 100 most influential people.

22. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift. Photo: @taylorswift

Source: Instagram

Taylor Alison Swift is an award-winning American singer, songwriter, producer and businesswoman. Her beauty has always been the centre of attention.

21. Emma Stone

Emma Stone. Photo: @emmastone

Source: Instagram

Popularly known as Emma Stone, Emily Jean is an American actress and recipient of covetable awards like the Golden Globe Award and the British Academy Film Award. In 2017, Time Magazine named her among the 100 most influential people in the world.

20. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams. Photo: @Rachel McAdams

Source: Facebook

Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress. For the past two decades, she has been in the game and has scooped awards to crown her success. Besides her glorious career, her gorgeous looks have propelled her fame.

19. Blake Lively

Blake Lively. Photo: @blakelively

Source: Instagram

Blake Ellender Lively is an American actress. She has been in the acting scene for more than two decades, and one of her most successful projects is Gossip Girl.

18. Hannah Jeter

Hannah Jeter. Photo: @hannahbjeter

Source: Instagram

Hannah Bethany Jeter is a TV host and model from the US Virgin Islands. She is famous for her appearances on the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

17. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen. Photo: @chrissyteigen

Source: Instagram

Christine Diane Teigen is an American TV personality and model. She made her professional modelling debut in 2010 during her feature in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Currently, she co-hosts Lip Sync Battle, a musical competition series.

16. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: @priyankachopra

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress, singer and model. Apart from being India's highest-paid actress, she is the Miss World 2000 pageant winner. In 2016, Time Magazine listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world. Forbes also listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017 and 2018.

15. Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke. Photo: @emilia_clarke

Source: Instagram

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke is an English actress who made her television debut in 2009. She featured in Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen, which earned her international recognition.

14. Emma Watson

Emma Watson. Photo: @Celebs in da Holly Hood

Source: Facebook

Emma Charlotte Watson is an English activist and actress. Forbes and Vanity Fair have listed her among the world's highest-paid actresses, while Time Magazine named her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.

13. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron. Photo: @charlizeafrica

Source: Instagram

Charlize Theron is a South African and American producer and actress. She is a recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. In 2016, Time Magazine named her among the top 100 most influential people in the world.

12. Halle Berry

Halle Berry. Photo: @halleberry

Source: Instagram

Halle Maria Berry is an American actress and model. Her breakout film role was Boomerang in 1992 alongside Eddie Murphy.

11. Meghan Markel

Meghan Markle. Photo: @meghanmarkle_official

Source: Instagram

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is an American former actress and member of the British family. Featuring in Suits, the American TV legal drama, propelled her fame. Her fashion sense and gorgeous looks also drew more attention to her.

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?

As the list gets longer, it reveals the beautiful women taking the world by storm. The one thing that stands out about them is that they are successful figures.

10. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis. Photo: @mila_kunis_officiall

Source: Instagram

Milena Markovna Kunis is an American actress. She got into the entertainment scene in 1991, at the tender age of seven. One of her most significant achievements is voicing Meg Griffin on Family Guy.

9. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: @scarlettjohanssonworld

Source: Instagram

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an award-winning American actress. She has been featured severally on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Her films have garnered more than $14.3 billion, and despite her success, her looks have earned her a spot among the world's most attractive women.

8. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot. Photo: @gal_gadot

Source: Instagram

Gal Gadot is an Israeli model and actress. She was crowned Miss Israel at the age of eighteen and has served in the Israel Defence Forces while building her career as an actress and model.

7. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande. Photo: @arianagrande

Source: Instagram

Ariana Grande-Butera is an American actress, singer and songwriter. Her flourishing career and personal life have received public attention. Nonetheless, her astonishing beauty has been the centre of attention.

6. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello. Photo: @camila_cabello

Source: Instagram

The pop singer and songwriter, formerly a member of Fifth Harmony, is sixth on our list. The Cuban-American queen rose to prominence because of her angelic voice. Her gorgeous looks could not go unnoticed either.

5. Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin. Photo: @yejinhand.111

Source: Instagram

Son Ye Jin is a South Korean actress. She is the most prominent name in South Korean films and TV shows.

4. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie. Photo: @margotrobbieofficial

Source: Instagram

Margot Elise Robbie is an award-winning Australian producer and actress. Her acting career has put her on the map, revealing her beauty to the rest of the world.

3. Beyoncé

Beyonce. Photo: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, businesswoman and actress. She rose to fame in the late 1990s, and despite her angelic voice, she is a beauty to behold.

2. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima. Photo: @adrianalima

Source: Instagram

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian actress and model. She is famous for being a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. As the longest-running model, she was crowned "the most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel" in 2017.

1. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid. Photo: @bellahadid

Source: Instagram

Isabella Khair Hadid, popularly known as Bella Hadid, is the prettiest woman in the world. She is an American model, and industry professionals for models.com named her the model of the year in 2016.

Who is the prettiest woman ever?

Currently, Gigi Hadid tops the list as the prettiest woman in 2022. She is a professional model. Her beauty has received recognition from platforms such as models.com.

What country has the most beautiful women

Which country has the most beautiful women? According to the statistics on this list, the USA has the highest number of beautiful women. Other countries such as Turkey are known for being home to the prettiest women.

This list unveils the most beautiful women in the world in 2022. The one thing that stands out about them is that they are in the entertainment industry and are earning a dime through their careers.

READ ALSO: Who is the most handsome man in the world in 2022? Top 15 list

Briefly.co.za recently published thrilling details about the most handsome man in the world. Check out the top 15 list.

If you have come this far, you should consider checking out the top 15 most handsome men in the world. Who do you think tops the list?

Source: Briefly News