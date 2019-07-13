Lee Ann Liebenberg and Nicky Van Der Walt: wedding, latest news

Lee Ann Liebenberg and Nicky Van Der Walt are a South African power couple. Ann was the first cover model for the debut issue of the South African Maxim magazine. The model also appeared in Cosmopolitan and Sports illustrated, something many models only dream of.

Images of Lee Ann Liebenberg (left) and Nicky Van Der Walt (right). Photo: @leeann_liebenberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before joining the modelling industry, Lee Ann was among the 2005 Miss South Africa pageant finalists. She was mentioned on FHM magazine's S*exiest Woman of the Year release in 2005, and remained on the list of ten years. You can learn more about Lee Ann Liebenberg below.

Profile summary

Full name Lee Ann Liebenberg Gender Female Birthdate 9 December 1982 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Roodepoort, Gauteng, South Africa Residence Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Age 40 years (as of December 2022) Nationality South African Profession Model Years active 2005 to present Height 5 feet 8 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Weight Approx. 56 kg Father Allen Liebenberg (dead) Mother Adrienne Liebenberg (alive) Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Husband Nicky van der Walt (2011 to present) Children 3 (as of December 2022) Daughters Gia and Gabriella (Bella) Son Jagger Instagram @leeann_liebenberg Facebook @MissLeeAnn Twitter @leeann_l

Lee Ann Liebenberg 's biography

Lee Ann Liebenberg was born in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on the 9 December 1982. She has a younger brother and sister. Her family supported her career choice and aspirations since childhood.

Who are Lee Ann Liebenberg's parents?

Lee Ann Liebenberg's father, Allen, died in 2018 at age 67 after battling cancer, blood clot in his stomach, and other health issues. Meanwhile, her mother is healthy and alive.

Lee Ann Liebenberg's Instagram page has several images of her mum. She posted her on Mother's Day in 2021. Someone in the comment section called Lee's mother, Adrienne. The model's Facebook post confirms her mum's name is Adrienne Liebenberg.

Who is Lee Ann Liebenberg's husband?

Nicky Van der Walt and Lee Ann Liebenberg's wedding was on 19 March 2011, with around 80 people in attendance. The former FHM model walked down the aisle with her dad. Lee Ann Liebenberg's husband is an entrepreneur in the hospitality sector.

Nicky Walt and Lee Ann's wedding picture. Photo: @leeann_liebenberg

Source: Instagram

Emily Kark and Lee Ann Liebenberg's scandal

On 2 July 2021, Lee Ann accused Emily Kark of being her husband's mistress. Emily released a statement through Ulrich Roux and Associates. She claimed Ann's Instagram allegations were baseless, dishonest and defamatory.

Lee's husband shared on Instagram that he was shocked by his wife's post. Nicky Van der Walt wrote that he loved his wife and children dearly and would not accept a divorce.

The model apologized in the same month via Instagram. Ulrich Roux and Associates released a statement on Emily Kark's behalf. They said their client had accepted the apology. The cheating allegations made Nicky and Lee Ann's marriage stronger.

Who are Lee Ann Liebenberg's children?

Lee Ann Liebenberg and Nicky Van der Walt have two daughters, Gia (born 2010) and Gabriella (born 14 April 2014), and a son called Jagger (born 2021). They announced a third pregnancy on Instagram in September 2020. Lee-Ann Liebenberg's baby boy was born in March 2021. The model often posts her spouse and children on social media.

Where is Lee Ann Liebenberg's house?

Lee and Nicky's Cape Town-based family beachfront house was featured on SABC's Top Billing program in 2015. The property had a beautiful view of the Atlantic ocean. After enduring a rough time in Cape Town in 2018, the couple relocated with their daughters to a beach house in Sandton, Johannesburg, in 2019, for business and personal reasons.

Lee Ann Liebenberg's mum. Photo: @MissLeeAnn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lee and Nicky own a luxurious Asian restaurant & bar in Sandton, Johannesburg. They got that business opportunity after their favourite Thai restaurant in Nelson Mandela Square closed down before the lockdown year. Lee-Ann encouraged her husband to put in a bid for the property and start a hotel in 2021.

Career history

Lee came to the limelight when she made it to Miss South Africa finalists level. She voted in 2005 as FHM magazine's S*exiest Woman and remained on the list for over 10 consecutive years. The model and her spouse were named YOU/Huisgenoot's Favorite Celebrity Couple in 2011 and 2012.

Ann earned ten awards, including 2 from Heat Magazine's Hottest SA Female Celebrity (from the Heat HOT 100 list in 2007 and 2008), 2 from the People Magazine's Crystal Awards, and 6 from You/Huisgenoot. Lee Ann Liebenberg also acted in a 2000 English film titled Merlin: The Return.

Body measurements

Lee Ann Liebenberg's height is 5 feet 8 inches. She weighs around 56 kg and and has both brown eyes and black hair. The model's bust, waist, and hips measure 33, 24, and 35 inches, respectively.

Lee Ann with her mother and children. Photo: @leeann_liebenberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lee Ann Liebenberg's latest news

Ann never divorced her husband, despite the cheating allegations she made against him via Instagram in 2021. The model apologized to the woman she claimed was her husband's mistress.

Facts about Lee Ann Liebenberg

Lee maintains her slim figure by working out and eating healthy.

The model lost a pregnancy before conceiving her third child.

Ann had double blessings in 2021; a baby boy and a new restaurant in Johannesburg.

Who is Nicky Van Der Walt married to?

The hospitality businessman is still married to model Lee Ann Liebenberg as of December 2022. Cheating allegations put their marriage on the rocks in 2021, but they came out stronger.

Former Miss South Africa finalist, Lee Ann Liebenberg, inspires many. She is a dropping gorgeous lady, a talented model, dedicated mother, and a loving wife. She has been shining in her field for over ten years.

READ ALSO: Ntsiki Mazwai’s biography: age, sisters, siblings, roast, blog, songs

Briefly.co.za shared Ntsiki Mazwai’s biography. She is one of South Africa's best Afro-soul musicians. She once sued Thato Sikwane (alias DJ Fresh) over sexual assault accusations.

In 2020, the court instructed the singer not to make further derogatory statements about the DJ. Ntsiki Mazwai's court loss cost R200k. You can find out more about singer Ntsiki from the article.

Source: Briefly News