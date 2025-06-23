Tegan Kynaston and Kyle Sandilands: A timeline of their relationship milestones

On 29 April 2024, controversial KIIS FM shock jock Kyle Sandilands showed the world his softer side during his wedding speech. In the presence of about 130 guests, including the current Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, he professed his love to Tegan Kynaston.

Baby, you have proven that the love I always craved was not delusional and unachievable. You have changed my life and made me a better man. I love you!

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston were friends before they became lovers

The pair were friends for about four or five years. In 2017, Tegan reached out to Kyle asking for a job, and he hired her as an office manager for his media company, King Kyle.

At the time, the radio personality was dating model Imogen Anthony. After the relationship crumbled, Sandilands later told the Daily Mail that Tegan was her rock.

I was going through heartbreak, and I relied on her a lot.

They initially denied being an item

Although the duo was first romantically linked in 2019, they clarified that their relationship was professional. Tegan addressed the dating rumour in an interview with the Daily Mail, stating:

The speculations surrounding me and her are not true. Our frequent travels together are work-related.

According to the New Idea magazine, Kynaston and Sandilands went Instagram official in November 2019 when the former posted a picture of them having drinks together.

They looked like a fully-fledged couple after sharing a photo in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year's Eve.

Kyle popped the big question while they were vacationing in Port Douglas

In January 2022, after approximately two years of dating, the TV personality proposed to his girlfriend.

Speaking about the event live on air during the Kyle & Jackie O Show, he revealed that a few things went wrong, including Conrad Sewell postponing his performance after contracting COVID-19.

However, despite the last-minute changes, Sandilands admitted that he got emotional and teared up during the proposal, per Mamamia.

Tears of happiness flowed freely. Can you believe I have a fiancée now? I told Tegan to put some weight on those little fingers.

Tobias Kormind, 77 Diamonds' managing director, priced the engagement ring at over $1.14 million.

Kynaston's ring is an emerald-cut diamond set on a split-shank platinum band. An ornament with at least such F colour and VS1 clarity is pricey.

Neither Kyle nor Tegan has confirmed the price of the ring.

He became a father for the first time at 51

In January 2022, Kyle told the Daily Telegraph that kids were not off the cards, per Now To Love.

Having kids has never been a priority for me because, for the longest time, I was still dealing with the trauma I went through following my parents' divorce.

He also expounded why he did not consider fatherhood a priority during an episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

I thought I would have a child someday, but it was never the right time.

Tegan and Kyle welcomed their son, Otto, on 18 August 2022, about six months after sharing the pregnancy news with his KIIS listeners.

Kynaston and Sandilands exchanged nuptials at Swifts Gothic Revival mansion

The duo's wedding venue was in a heritage-listed late-Victorian castellated mansion. During an episode of his radio show, he revealed that food and flowers alone cost $250,000, her dress $50,000, and his suit $15,000.

Several high-profile figures graced the event, including the current New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Kyle's groomsmen consisted of convicted drug trafficker Simon Main and former nightclub owner John Ibrahim.

Insights into Kyle Sandilands' past romances

The radio presenter married Tamara Jaber on 26 September 2008, but they split on 12 July 2010. In 2023, she welcomed a daughter, Hermione, with her fiancé, personal trainer Billy Kokkinis. Kyle met Imogen Anthony during his 40th birthday.

She was 21 at the time. Despite their huge age gap, they dated for almost eight years before breaking up in 2019. Sandilands revealed the reason behind their split while speaking in an April 2021 episode of the No Filter podcast.

Our relationship was fun while it lasted. But, like most good things, it came to an end.

Imogen, on her part, blamed Kyle for their breakup but admitted she did not hold any grudge against him.

FAQs

Tegan and Kyle have been together for over five years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Tegan Kynaston?

The celebrity wife (39 as of June 2025) was born on 11 December 1985 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Little is known about her family and educational background.

How rich is Kyle Sandilands?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle's net worth is estimated at $40 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

What health issue does Kyle Sandilands have?

In February 2025, Sandilands shared that he had a brain aneurysm that would require surgery live on his radio program. The diagnosis came after consistent headaches.

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston started dating in 2019, welcomed their son in 2022, and married in 2023. The former has been in two high-profile romances with Imogen Anthony and Tamara Jaber.

