When it comes to relationships, it appears former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle trust their daughters' choices. While Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund's rumoured age-gap romance made headlines in 2022, the couple never publicly addressed it. According to Michelle:

We want our children to know what they want and who they are in relationships; that takes trying on some people.

Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund (L, C). The celebrity daughter at the 2024 Deauville American Film Festival (R). Photo: @BlackInformant, @M_Jeffnaldo on X, Foc Kan via Getty Images (modified by author)

Key Takeaways

Dawit Eklund (35) is nine years older than Malia Obama (26).

Malia Obama (26). During the COVID-19 pandemic, she reportedly quarantined with her then-boyfriend Rory Farquharson .

. In 2024, Malia was romantically linked with Penn Badgley's look-alike Achilleas Ambatzidis .

. She remains tight-lipped regarding the affairs of her heart.

Insights into Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund's speculated relationship

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on 4 August 2022, the duo was seen visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on what appeared to be a date.

However, in true Malia fashion, she never addressed the dating rumours, but one thing the celebrity daughter could not do was mask their huge age difference.

According to Page Six, Dawit is an American-Ethiopian music producer and co-founder of the record label 1432 R. His dad, John, is a retired State Department officer, while his mother was an entrepreneur.

What is the status of Dawit and Malia's rumoured romance?

Barack Obama's daughter, Malia, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Although neither party confirmed their relationship, they were last seen together in November 2022.

Malia dropped the biggest clue that she was no longer seeing Eklund and was single in 2025 when she spent Valentine's Day dining at the Great White alongside her friends Ruby and Ames, reportedly sweethearts.

It appears Malia followed the advice her mom penned her and her sister Sasha in her 2022 memoir The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, per OK! magazine.

I hope my daughters learn how to end relationships that are not working and start new ones that seem promising.

Exploring Malia Obama's dating history

Over the years, the celebrity daughter has been romantically linked with several personalities. According to Michelle's memoir:

Malia is doing what Barack and I were doing at their age, which is dating around.

Malia Obama purportedly met her first serious boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, at Harvard

Malia Obama at the White House in 2016 (L). Harvard alumnus Rory Farquharson (R). Photo: Olivier Douliery via Getty Images, @NataliaElegante on X (modified by author)

As documented by the Daily Mail, Malia was photographed kissing the former head boy of Rugby School in 2017, just before a Harvard-Yale football match.

Though the pair (who were both 19 then) never confirmed their relationship, Rory Farquharson deleted his Instagram account after the photos leaked, insinuating a possible romance.

They were also spotted multiple times together since then. In a December 2020 episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Barack Obama revealed he made a good impression as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We took the young British man in as he was stuck due to an issue with his visa and a job setup he had. I did not want to like him, but he was a good kid.

Hanging out with Caroline hitmaker Aminé

Aminé and Malia Obama (L). The rapper at the 2018 Treasure Island Music Festival (R). Photo: @Rap24HorasBR on X, Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images (modified by author)

Malia and the American rapper met at the 2017 Chicago Music Festival. Speculations that the duo was dating sparked in late 2023 when they were spotted enjoying a sushi date.

Nonetheless, this was their only public sighting together. Neither Aminé nor his rumoured girlfriend addressed the dating speculations.

Malia Obama was seen with photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis

Malia Obama and Achilleas Ambatzidis. Photo: @XViralNews7, @TravelLeisure, @omnitee_designs (modified by author)

In September 2024, Barack Obama's daughter Malia was spotted sharing a meal with the Greek journalist in Los Angeles.

However, their body language after the date did not suggest any romantic association. After that outing, the pair has never been seen together again, progressively shutting down the romance rumours.

FAQs

Time magazine ranked Malia among the 25 Most Influential Teens in 2014. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Malia Obama?

Malia was born on 4 July 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. Her dad, Barack, was the 44th president of the United States, while her mom, Michelle, is an author and attorney. She grew up alongside her younger sister, Sasha Obama.

Is Malia Obama married?

The Illinois native is unmarried and seemingly single. Her mom shared some marital advice with her in her 2022 memoir, saying:

I do not want my kids to view marriage as a trophy that must be won or the ultimate means to a fulfilling life. I hope they never feel the pressure to have kids or do things just to please society.

Michelle, Malia, Barack and Sasha Obama at the White House in 2011 (L-R). Photo: Pete Souza

What does Malia Obama do for work?

The celebrity child debuted as a writer in the Swarm series. In 2023, Donald Glover announced she was working on a film titled The Heart for his production company.

Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund reportedly dated in 2022. Although it is unclear how the pair met and how long they dated, it appears they are no longer in a romantic relationship. The duo has not been publicly seen together since late 2022.

