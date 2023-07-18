Who is Duff Badgley, Penn Badgley's father? Age, job, profiles, net worth

Duff Badgley is an American former newspaper reporter and celebrity parent best known as Penn Badgley's father. Penn, a renowned on-screen star, is widely recognized for starring in Gossip Girl, You, Here Today and The Stepfather. He has received a Saturn Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award and six Teen Choice Awards nominations for his natural talent and zeal.

Actor Penn Badgley at a discussion event for Season 2 of You. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Despite his son's prominence, Duff prefers maintaining a low-key profile away from the limelight. An in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity father.

Duff Badgley's profile summary and bio

Full name Duff Badgley Nickname Duff Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Lynne Murphy Children 1 Famous for Being a celebrity dad Profession Former newspaper reporter, politician and carpenter

How old is Duff Badgley?

Penn Badgley at the You Series Premiere Celebration hosted by Lifetime in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Duff Badgley has yet to reveal his date of birth and age to the broader public. His family and educational background also remain a mystery.

Who is Duff Badgley's ex-wife?

The politician's ex-wife is Lynne Murphy, a former PTA president at Woolridge Elementary. The duo divorced in 1998 when their son was 12 years old.

Professional career

The celebrity dad previously worked as a news reporter, carpenter and homebuilder. Additionally, Duff was the Green Party candidate for the governor of Washington DC during the 2008 election.

So, how much is Duff Badgley's net worth? Although Badgley's net worth remains unknown, he lives a comfortable life being a celebrity family member.

Regarding Duff Badgley's profiles, he is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. Duff prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the internet's prying eyes.

Who is Penn Badgley?

Penn Badgley at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations in New York City, USA. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The Gossip Girl star debuted his acting career in 1997 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Will & Grace (1999)

(1999) The Fluffer (2000)

(2000) Do Over (2002)

(2002) The Twilight Zone (2003)

(2003) The Mountain (2004-2005)

(2004-2005) Forever Strong (2008)

(2008) Easy A (2010)

(2010) Margin Call (2011)

(2011) The Slap (2015)

(2015) The Birthday Cake (2021)

Penn Badgley's age

Penn Badgley (aged 37 as of 2023) was born on 1 November 1986 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Penn Badgley's religion?

In an interview, the You star revealed how his exploration into the connection between spirituality and justice led him to the teachings of Baháʼu'lláh and the Baháʼí Faith. Since 2015, Penn has been a member of the Baháʼí Faith.

How long did Blake Lively and Penn date?

The Hollywood stars dated way back in 2007 when they co-starred on Gossip Girl. Their three-year relationship ended in 2010 due to irreconcilable differences.

Does Penn Badgley have a wife?

Penn Badgley at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of You in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the Baltimore native is married to British-American singer Domino Kirke. The couple began a relationship in 2014 and tied the knot in a New York courthouse on 27 February 2017. They welcomed their first child in 2020 after suffering two miscarriages.

Penn Badgley's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the on-screen star has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career.

Duff Badgley gained notoriety thanks to his son's celebrity status. He has previously worked as a newspaper reporter, carpenter and politician.

READ ALSO: Who is Anna Strout? Everything about Jesse Eisenberg's wife

Briefly.co.za shared exciting details about Jesse Eisenberg's wife, Anna Strout. She is a social activist, writer, and producer who has shown much resilience in making her brand despite not being boisterous.

Her father was Bob Arnov, a talented writer who wrote books about education and a revolution in Nicaragua. Her mother was Toby Strout, the executive director of Bloomington's Middle Way House.

Source: Briefly News