Who is Anna Strout? Everything about Jesse Eisenberg's wife
Many people may need to be more conversant with the love story between the American actor, writer, and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg and his adorable wife, Anna Strout. Their marriage is unique as the duo has committed to building a lasting relationship. Jesse Eisenberg's wife is a celebrity wife, social activist, writer, and producer who has shown much resilience in making her brand despite not being boisterous.
Due to her majorly private-life nature, Anna Strout's information is scanty, as little is known about her before marriage. She is inactive on social media and keeps a considerable distance from the press. Unlike most celebrity marriages, Strout and Eisenberg have avoided all forms of public scandals.
Anna Strout's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Anna Strout
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 May 1983
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Height in inches
|5'4"
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Weight in pounds
|116
|Body measurement
|36-25-38
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Jesse Adam Eisenberg
|Children
|1
|Father
|Bob Arnov
|Mother
|Toby Strout
|Profession
|Business manager, film producer, assistant producer
|Net worth
|$2 thousand
Who is Anna Strout?
Anna Strout is the long-time girlfriend and later wife of the American actor Jesse Eisenberg. She was born on 13 May 1983 in the United States of America. Anna Strout's age is 40.
Her father was Bob Arnov, a talented writer who wrote books about education and a revolution in Nicaragua. Her mother was Toby Strout, the executive director of Bloomington's Middle Way House.
Anna Strout's height is 5 feet 4 inches. She has a petite built body structure with a weight of 116 pounds, complemented by her blue eyes and dark brown hair. Anna Strout's religion is Christianity.
Career
Strout's career cuts across the entertainment industry, business management, volunteer work, and non-profit endeavours. She takes the backstage in filmography while taking up different roles in the making and marketing of such movies.
Anna Strout's movies and TV shows
Some of Strout's movies and TV shows and her roles in them include the following:
|S/N
|Film title
|Year of production
|Role
|1
|Don't Say a Word
|2001
|Additional crew
|2
|The Emperors Club
|2002
|Additional crew
|3
|Light on a Path
|2019
|Producer
|4
|Fire and Ice: The Winter of Finland
|2006
|Additional crew
The celebrity wife followed in the steps of her mother by being vocal about domestic violence and sexual assault. She participates as an unofficial member and partner of Middle Way House. Her mother, Toby, worked for the non-profit organisation until her demise in 2017.
Who is Jessie Eisenberg?
Jesse Adam Eisenberg is a celebrated American actor, writer and filmmaker, decorated with several awards, including an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.
He collaborated with Child Mind Institute in their #MyYoungerSelf project. He matched donations to Middle Way House, a domestic violence shelter in Bloomington, Indiana, up to $100,000.
As an actor, he has been featured in movies like Roger Dodger, The Village, The Squid and the Whale, and Cursed.
How did Anna Strout and Jessie Eisenberg meet?
They first met on the set of the movie The Emperor's Club. The lovebirds were barely 20 years old when they started dating. They dated for almost ten years before they went their separate ways in 2012.
When did Jesse Eisenberg get married?
After reuniting, they tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony. Families and close friends graced the ceremony.
How many children does Jesse Eisenberg have?
The couple has a son born in 2017. Anna Strout's child is six years as of 2023. So, is Jesse Eisenberg a dad? Yes, he is.
Does Jesse Eisenberg have a sister?
Yes. Eisenberg has two sisters, Hallie Kate and Kerri Eisenberg. Hallie was in a couple of Pepsi commercials as a kid. As an actress, she has featured in movies like 1998's Paulie, 2000's Beautiful, and 2006's How to Eat Fried Worms.
How much is Anna Strout worth?
Anna Strout's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. Her worth comes from her career as a movie production assistant, producer, music coordinator and marketing manager.
Jesse Eisenberg's wife, Anna Strout, has been in the entertainment industry for some time. Although her roles restrict her from appearing before the camera, her private lifestyle is complemented and overshadowed by the achievements of her husband. The couple enjoys their long relationship.
