Angie King's biography and details into her personal life: Meet Jo Koy's wife

Angie King gained fame through her marriage to the renowned comedian and actor Jo Koy, making her a prime example of women who achieve celebrity status through their marriage to famous partners. Jo Koy's wife remains a hot topic among fans despite their separation nearly a decade ago due to her close, platonic relationship with her ex-husband.

Who is Angie King? She is a Filipino-American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman known by her stage name Nura Luca. Fans love her ex-husband, Jo Koy, for his hilarious stand-up routines and comedic performances. He has been recognised as one of the panellists on E!s late-night show Chealsey Lately and his appearance on shows like Netflix's Comin' in Hot.

Full name Angie King Nickname Nura Luca Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1979 Age 43 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philippines Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Filipino-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Father David A. King Mother Tessie King Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jo Koy Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

What is Angie King's original name?

The famous singer's real name is Angie King, but she is best known by her stage name Nura Luca. She was born on 28 May 1979 in the Philippines. Angie King's age is 43 years as of April 2023.

Angie King's ethnicity

She has a mixed ethnicity of English and Filipino. Her father is an American of English descent, while her mother is an IIocano woman from the Philippines. She also has Filipino and American nationalities.

Angie King's occupation

Having developed a love for singing during her childhood while actively participating in her church choir, Angie pursued a career as a singer and songwriter. She is an electric, opera, and synth musician and credits her inspiration to her father, an opera singer. However, it was when she reached 40 that her career began to flourish, with the release of her first song in 2019.

In 2020, she launched her debut album, Pipe Dream, and collaborated on a single titled Mediatrix. She has released songs such as She Loves To Truck and You Hold Me.

The singer is also an entrepreneur who co-owns a fashion brand called Mexican U.F.O. with her ex-boyfriend, Gino Perez.

Angie King's parents

The Filipino artist is the daughter of Tessie King and David A. King Sr. Her father served in the US Navy towards the end of World War II and was also a skilled opera musician before he passed away in July 2018.

The family briefly relocated to Saudi Arabia after her birth before settling in the United States. Angie has a biological brother named David King Jr., who is married to Janea, and they share a daughter named Natalie Rose. She reportedly has three half-siblings: Danielle Bush, Cindi King Tuning, and Michael King, but not much is known about them.

Angie King's spouse

Her former spouse is Jo Koy. The lovebirds met in the 1990s and married in Nevada in February 2003.

What is Jo Koy's real name?

His real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr, a well-known comedian and actor. Jo Koy has been featured in several Comedy Central and Netflix specials and appeared in movies and TV shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Easter Sunday.

Does Jo Koy really have a son?

Yes, he has a son, Joseph Herbert Jr, with Angie, who was born on 21 April 2003. Although they divorced in 2013 after ten years of marriage, they remain close friends and continue co-parenting their son. Their support for each other's careers is often seen on their Instagram pages.

Following the divorce, Angie relocated to Los Angeles and started a romantic relationship with Gino Perez, a skateboarder, painter and designer based in LA. It is uncertain whether they are still together or not.

Angie King's net worth

According to the Popular Bio website, she has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She earned it from her career as a singer and entrepreneur.

Angie King is a determined woman recognised worldwide as Jo Koy's wife. Although divorced, her connection to a big name in the entertainment industry opened doors for her, and she leveraged that to start her career. She has made a name for herself as a musician and is on track to becoming a highly successful singer.

