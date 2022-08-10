South Africa’s divorce rate has been rising in the recent past, with one in five marriages ending in divorce. The country’s celebrity couples are some of the leading people on the list of failed marriages. What celebrity just filed for divorce? This article highlights all the divorced South African celebrity couples in 2022.

Marriage is a union of ups and downs. Some withstand the test of time when rocked hard by life issues, but some don’t live to tell the tale. It happens to everyone, including people without fame and influence, but celebrity break-ups and divorces tend to hit the headlines more.

What celebrity couple is getting a divorce in 2022?

Divorce has been a worrying trend among South African superstars whose marriages do not seem to last long. What celebrity couple is getting divorced?

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones were married for four years, from 2017 to February 2022. The former power couple met in the year 2010 while working at Urban Brew Studios. They started dating after becoming friends for about a year and got engaged in 2016.

Quinton and Minnie had a huge wedding in 2017 that was documented and aired in a three-part series titled, Becoming Mrs Jones. Things seemed to be going strong for the former lovebirds, who were blessed with a son in 2020. However, things got sour, and the couple ultimately filed for a divorce in 2022.

Dj Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane

DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane first met at YFM studios, where the celebrated DJ was working as a DJ while Thabiso was working as a newsreader. They started dating and tied the knot in 2002 and had three children together.

The picture-perfect marriage started going sour after the DJ got embroiled in various scandals. He was previously accused of fathering a child out of wedlock, but he refuted the claims as untrue and unfounded. Later in 2021, a woman alleged that she had been se*ually assaulted by DJ Fresh and Euphonik in 2011, but they labelled the claims as fake.

Thabiso decided to file for divorce after two years of separation. The former power couple made their divorce public in February 2022, stating that the decision was amicable and they remain on great terms.

Thabiso Mokhethi and Gaaratwe

In early 2021, former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi and Gaaratwe made the decision to end their marriage. They had been together for more than 11 years and were blessed with three beautiful children. The actor previously admitted to beating his then-spouse as he was battling depression and abusing d*ugs following the death of his mother and brother in a crash.

Is Sonia Mbele still married to Leslie Sedibe?

Actress Sonia Mbele and South African Football Association CEO Leslie Sedibe divorced in 2014. The former couple tied the knot in 2006 and was blessed with three children. The actress later revealed that Sedibe was controlling, and their once fairytale marriage had become intolerable.

Who is Zuluboy’s ex-wife?

South African rapper Mxolisi Majozi, popularly known as Zuluboy, was previously married to Andiswa Gebashe, a sign language interpreter on SABC3. They split in 2018, but the rapper confirmed their separation a year later in 2017. The former couple was together for about five years and had one child together.

Did Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee get back together?

The former couple did not get back together after confirming their divorce in 2019. The award-winning DJ was accused of being unfaithful and even fathered two children while still being married to actress Enhle Mbali. They were married for about eight years, from 2011 to 2019, and had two sons.

How many celebrity couples get divorced?

According to Marriage Foundation, a U.K based organization, celebrities’ divorce rate stands at about 40%, and most of it happens within a 10-year span. The high rate of failed marriages among superstars has led people to believe they only marry and divorce for publicity.

Why did ProVerb and Liesl break up?

Mzansi rapper and presenter, ProVerb and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie were the country’s favourite celebrity couple in 2017. They dated for about three years before calling it quits in 2018. Reports revealed that the former lovebirds did not see eye-to-eye, and Proverb was focused on spending time with his kids from his previous marriage to Onalerano Moreo.

Does Lady Du have a husband?

The award-winning amapiamo star does not have a husband. He was previously dating Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza, and they even got engaged in 2020. However, things did not work out between them, and they announced in January 2022 that they had followed their hearts and went separate ways. It was later revealed that continued attacks on Lady Du during the relationship led to their decision to split.

From the above list of divorced South African celebrity couples, each had their reasons for splitting up. Their relationships ended in tears and shook their fans. Sometimes, the splits make headlines and gain the attention of the world.

