Who is Enhle Mbali? Age, baby, boyfriend, movies, career, profiles, net worth

Black Coffee is one of the hottest musical acts to come out of South Africa, with a huge net worth and constant bookings months ahead to prove it. With success comes fans, who love to know as much as possible about their idols, especially their personal lives. His love life, in particular, is a hot topic, especially since it has been tumultuous in recent years. Enhle Mbali was his right-hand woman until their untimely split. So what do we know about his ex-wife? Keep reading to learn what we know, including details of their break-up.

Enhle became famous at SABC 1 when she acted in an African murder mystery series called ‘Mtunzini.com’, and she was only 17 years old back then. This set her on the right career path as she soon bloomed right from the start and would soon land a lead role on 'Tshisa’, which is a famous TV drama.

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee were a power couple that fans never saw coming to an end, which is why everyone was shocked to hear of their surprise split in September of 2019 after just four years of marriage. Now that she has separated herself from the fame associated with her famous ex, people are keen to learn more about her as an individual.

Enhle's bio and profile summary

Full name Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Nickname Enhle Date of birth 3 March 1988 Age 34 years (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa (rumoured) Current nationality South African Marital status Divorced Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight 62 kg (unconfirmed) Height 168 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Bongi Mlotshwa, father unknown (deceased) Siblings Tidimalo Sehlako (sister) Profession Actress, fashion designer, TV presenter Education University of Johannesburg Native language IsiZulu, English Net worth $20 million (R338 473 000) Social media pages Instagram

How old is Enhle Mbali?

For those asking about Enhle Mbali's age, her date of birth was on March 3rd, 1987. In 2022, her age is 34 years.

What did Enhle Mbali study?

The Sowetan native studied fashion design at The University of Johannesburg (UJ), which should be no surprise that she eventually created her own fashion life called Essie Apparel. The successful line has since been featured globally, including in Vogue Italia.

Mali moved from being a Fashion student that went to the University of Johannesburg early in her life to studying filming in Boston. She also studied Performance at the famous Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in the State of New York.

Enhle Mbali’s parents

According to her social media, her father passed away when she was young, and little is known about him. Her mother is Bongi Mlotshwa, a talented make-up artist from Soweto.

Are Black Coffee and his wife still together?

Although the duo married on 13 May 2011, their marriage was not made to last, and infidelity on Black Coffee's part is believed to have played a role in the couple's split. They finalised their divorce in September of 2019.

Despite speculation that the two had reconciled at a stage, they are still separated yet are seemingly on good terms. Enhle Mbali’s boyfriend is now believed to be wealthy Gauteng businessman Peter Sebiloane, but she has since poked fun at the latest dating rumours online.

How many kids does Black Coffee have with Enhle Mbali?

Enhle Mbali’s babies are her two sons she shares with her former flame, Asante and Anesu. Both sons are in their adolescence, and it is believed the fashion designer has full custody of their sons.

Enhle Mbali’s assets

Enhle Mbali’s house she once shared with Black Coffee is believed to be sold, but there is no confirmation on this rumour or where she lives now. Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo) currently resides in Los Angeles and South Africa. Enhle Mbali’s car that she gifted herself is a deluxe white Porsche, a clear indication of her impressive wealth.

Career

Back in 2015, Enhle Mbali Maphumulo launched a business which was a maternity wear range known as SE Preggoz. This was launched in both New York as well as South Africa.

Career-wise, Enhle has moved from being an actress on Tshisa, which was the beginning of her countless roles and opportunities on different leading South African soapies as well as drama series. These are the likes of ‘Soul City’, ’‘iNkaba’, ‘Rhythm City, and ‘Moferefere Lenyalong’.

Standing out as an excellent actress, she went on to become a TV Presenter in 2009. This year marked the beginning of her career in TV when she hosted Channel-O’s Award Winning ‘Young, Gifted and Black’.

Enhle became a presenter for the ANN7’s ‘StarBiz’ show, which is a weekly entertainment show that portrayed her personal knowledge on matters of entertainment. These are the platforms that went on to catapult her career leading to her establishment as one of the well-respected as well as a multi-talented performers. She then scooped the roles on a number of popular TV hit shows such as ‘Rockville’, ‘My Family’, ‘7de Laan’, and ‘Those who can’t teach’.

Enhle Mbali’s movies

To date, she has started in a string of TV shows and movies, including the following:

Slay Blood Psalms Loving Thokoza Isibaya Broken Vows Rockville Happy Family Queen Sono

Mbali Mlotshwa's Instagram

Visiting the actress's verified Instagram page reveals a lot more about her life. She has accumulated a large following on social media. On Instagram, she has gathered 2.2 million followers as of 20 July 2022. At the time of writing, there was no verified Twitter profiles for Enhle Mbali.

Enhle Mbali’s net worth

According to various reports, the actress turned fashion designer has an estimated net worth of $20 million, which is R338 473 000 in local currency. Her huge net worth is likely thanks to her successful clothing range and various acting roles, along with TV appearances.

Enhle Mbali may have been commonly associated with her famous former flame. Still, judging by her majorly successful fashion line and acting career, she is more than just Black Coffee's ex-wife. So keep an eye on her social media pages to see what she gets up to next.

