When major movie star Paul Walker tragically passed away in November 2013 after a devasting car accident, he left behind many who loved him, including fans, friends and family. Among those who were left mourning is Meadow, his only child. Fans were left wondering, 'Who is Meadow Walker's mum? That would be Rebecca Soteros, Paul's ex-girlfriend. Here is what we know of the private figure of Meadow's life.

So, where is Rebecca Soteros now? Is she still in touch with Paul's family, and is she still active in her daughter's life? Rebecca Soteros’ 2022 moves are difficult to track, but we have some information on her. Before any further details, here is a basic summary of what we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Rebecca Soteros (also known as Rebecca McBain) Nickname Rebecca Date of birth 14 November 1974 (date rumoured) Age 47 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace California, USA (rumoured) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence California, USA ( rumoured Current nationality American Marital status Unknown Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 58 kg ( estimated Height 165 cm ( estimated Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mark and Julie Ann Soteros Children and silbings Joshua Soteros (brother), Meadow Rain Walker (daughter) Profession Former school teacher, servicewoman Education Village Christian School ( rumoured Native language English Net worth $500.000-$15 million (unconfirmed) Social media pages Unconfirmed

Rebecca Soteros’ Wikipedia gives us limited insight into the reclusive figure, but there are still some things that we do not know about her. For example, there is a speculation that she previously had an alcohol problem and lived in Hawaii for a few years but has since moved back to California to be closer to her daughter. Although these are merely rumours, some other facts are more widely reported.

Rebecca Soteros’ age

So, how old is Rebecca Soteros, you may wonder? She is 47 years old as of July 2022.

Rebecca Soteros’ height

Although not directly confirmed, most reports state she stands at an average height of 165 cm.

Rebecca Soteros’ partner

Her most high-profile relationship was with the famous late actor Paul Walker. The duo reportedly met in college and are believed to have begun dating from 1997 to 1998. Their daughter, Meadow, was born around the same time, on 4 November 1998. Sometime soon after the birth of their child, they parted ways, and Meadow lived with Paul. It is unknown who Rebecca is dating now or if she is married.

Rebecca Soteros’ children

As mentioned earlier, she shares her daughter Meadow with Paul, and it is unknown whether she has other children from other possible partners.

Rebecca Soteros’ net worth

Considering we do not have confirmation on what job she currently has or whether she inherited anything from her late ex, there is no confirmed net worth. However, most online sources estimate it to be between $500,000 and $15 million.

Rebecca Soteros’ profiles

Rebecca Soteros' Instagram is not easily found, or she does not have one. It is believed she does not have any form of social media to maintain a level of privacy.

Rebecca Soteros today

The question of 'Where is Paul Walker's daughter's mother?' is difficult to answer since she is such a private figure. But, there is speculation that she currently resides in California with her daughter while maintaining various charities.

Rebecca Soteros may be an immensely private figure, but that does not slow down the massive public interest in her life and current movements. She seems to prefer keeping her life under wraps and is seemingly enjoying her life of solitude with her daughter.

