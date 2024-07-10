Steven Greener: Facts and biography of Tamron Hall's husband

Steven Greener is one of the most influential musical entrepreneurs in the American entertainment industry. He has over thirty years of experience creating a name for himself in that niche and is financially better off. He is now known as a film producer and the life partner of Tamron Hall, an American television host and journalist.

Steven Greener and Tamron Hall at Melissa Etheridge: My Window Opening Night in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steven Greener is a successful businessman who started his career in the early 1990s, sharpening his skills as a production assistant. He switched companies, and with such changes came an upward promotion in rank. At the turn of the millennium, he started a movie production company and has since produced critically acclaimed projects.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Greener Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 187 lbs (85 kg) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Profession Music executive, film producer, businessman Education The State University of New York Marital status Married Partner Tamron Hall Children One Net worth $2 million

Steven Greener's biography

The multifaceted music entrepreneur was born on 28 June 1967 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Tamron Hall's husband's nationality is American.

He earned a degree from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and exhibited a passion for music and film, which later defined his professional aspirations.

What does Tamron Hall's husband do?

According to his IMDb page, Greener started his career in the entertainment industry, working for well-known corporations, including Medina/Pollack Entertainment and Handprint Entertainment.

Fast facts on Steven Greener. Photo: Johnny Nunez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

At Medina/Pollack Entertainment, Steven enjoyed significant strides that led him to manage famous talents like Will Smith. He was also part of the production team of iconic shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In 2006, Steven Greener embarked on an independent production journey with Elephant Walk Entertainment. They produced outstanding films like House Party I and II and contributed to the entertainment landscape.

Steven's creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit guided him to establish an entertainment company known as 5 Boroughs Entertainment. They dealt with producing films for the urban marketplace.

Collaboration with Bunim/Murray Productions

Steven collaborated with Bunim/Murray Productions, furthering his reputation as a versatile producer who could deliver captivating content across genres.

In a post published on Good Housekeeping, the businessman is a partner at Primary Wave Entertainment, overseeing the music talent management division and managing a diverse portfolio of talents.

Tamron Hall's first husband has nurtured talents, including Cee Lo Green, Fantasia Barrino, Bernie Mac, Melissa Etheridge, and Cypress Hill. He is credited with productions like The Bernie Mac Show, Soul Men, and Guess Who.

Personal life

Beyond his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Steven Greener is a husband and a father. His relationship with Tamron Hall is one part of his private life known to the public.

Steven Greener at the Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The pair began romantic dates around 2017 after Tamron exited NBC, but they had been acquainted long before. In an interview with PEOPLE, Steven Greener's first wife said the following:

I've known him for many years. We would run into each other, and he's shy, so I wasn't clear that he was hitting on me exactly. I thought he was just being friendly. When we finally started dating, I could see him clearly. When I was working, given the competitive environment I was in, you don't always see people for who they are.

As published on Hollywoodlife, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2019 in a secret wedding. They have supported one another's careers through thick and thin while exhibiting deep bonds and mutual respect.

Steve Greener's children

According to Orprah Daily, on 24 April 2019, the couple became parents after Tamron delivered a baby boy christened Moses. This was great news for both, but especially for Steven, who, according to his wife, thought he would never experience fatherhood.

Steven Greener and Tamron Hall's daughter is not in view. The couple has not gone public with the aspirations of having another baby, and the first child was allegedly conceived through in vitro fertilisation.

Their approach to parenting their only child mirrors a blend of cultural conventions. Since Steven is Jewish and Tamron has a Southern Baptist heritage, they are training Moses to respect everyone irrespective of background.

Tamron Hall at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

What is Tamron Hall's husband's worth?

Steven Greener's net worth is reportedly around $2 million, and he makes most of this from his lucrative profession as a music entrepreneur. His wife, on the other hand, is worth $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Frequently asked questions

Being the husband of a popular television show host has made it such that Steven's life has come under scrutiny in the form of questions like;

Is Tamron Hall married? She is married to Steven Greener.

Is Tamron still married? The couple's marriage has strengthened over the years, and they will celebrate a fifth anniversary in 2024.

What is Tamron Hall's husband's worth? Steven Greener is worth $2 million.

Who is Tamron Hall's husband? Steven Greener is her first and only husband yet.

Is Tamron Hall gay? She is a straight, heterosexual African-American woman.

Steven Greener is only about three years older than his wife, Tamrom Hall, and they were both married in their 40s. However, their love blossoms, showing no right or wrong time to get married.

READ ALSO: Billy Idol's wife: Is he married? A look at his dating history

As published on Briefly, Billy Idol has scripted his name in rock music archives for decades. The White Wedding singer was not only the lead singer of the 1970s punk rock band Generation X but also a lover of many female celebrities.

The pop star has sold over 40 million albums and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Is there a wife next to his side during this success? Discover whether Billy Idol is married.

Source: Briefly News