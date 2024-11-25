Gina Torres’ height: A complete biography of the ‘Suits’ actress

Some perks of being a Hollywood star include hefty cheques. However, with such status comes intense scrutiny into one’s life. It is no wonder Gina Torres’ height is one of the most searched topics about the actress. How tall is she? Uncover juicy details about who Torres is when she is not playing Tommy Vega in 9-1-1: Lone Star or Jessica Pearson in Suits.

Gina during a Whoopi Goldberg’s event in 2024 (L). Torres at the 2024 Emmy Awards (C). The actress at Samuel Goldwyn Theater (R). Photo: Steve, Kevin, Robin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gina Torres made her career debut in 1992, starring in Unnatural Pursuits. Her other acting credits include Gossip Girl, Westworld and The Vampire Diaries. In 2001, she won an ALMA Award for her role in Cleopatra 2525. But beyond Torres’ career achievements, there are fascinating details to unravel about her personal life, including her physical attributes.

Gina Torres’ profile summary

Full name Gina Torres Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1969 Age 55 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Cuban Religion Christianity Alma mater Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Height 5’10” (178 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Body measurements in inches 33-25-35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Laurence Fishburne Children 1 Parents Orlando and Rebeca Torres Profession Actress Years active 1992-present Net worth $15 million Social media Instagram

Gina Torres’ height and body measurements

According to multiple sources, including Gina Torres’ IMDb profile, she stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs).

Her body measurements are 33-25-35 inches. During a June 2019 interview with Health, the on-screen star revealed her self-care tips and secrets to staying fit, saying:

I love working out in the morning because it prepares me for the day. I have a simple home gym, so I use the treadmill and elliptical every so often. My favourite ways of staying active are going on hikes, walking my dogs, or taking a walk on the beach.

If Torres’ height has fascinated you, prepare to be mind-blown by some details about her that even her die-hard fans are probably unaware of.

Actress Gina Torres during Cosmos: Possible Worlds Los Angeles Premiere at Royce Hall in 2020. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Original

Torres is a Taurus

The Serenity star (55 as of 2024) was born on 25 April 1969 in New York City, USA. Regarding her education, she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts to hone her singing abilities.

Although Gina applied and was accepted to several colleges, she could not enrol due to financial constraints. She instead decided to focus on an acting career.

A member of a minority racial group

Gina Torres’ ethnicity is Afro-Cuban. Her parents, Orlando and Rebeca Torres, were natives of Cuba. Orlando was a typesetter for La Prensa and the New York Daily News. On 18 October 2020, the actress revealed fascinating details about her descent via an Instagram post that read:

I am the daughter of two Cuban immigrants who worked extremely hard in a foreign country to help me achieve my goals. Today, the Latinx community is vast and powerful.

Gina Torres’ acting career spans over three decades

When most people think of Suits, they remember the no-nonsense attorney Jessica Pearson, played by Gina. Although this was not Torres’ first role, it catapulted her to stardom.

Gina Torres at the 2022 Critics Choice Association’s celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

As an actor, she is widely recognised for her ability to bring the storyline to life. Below are some of Gina Torres’ movies and TV shows:

One Life to Live (1995-1996)

(1995-1996) The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

(2003) Washington Field (2009)

(2009) Selah and the Spades (2019)

(2019) The Perfect Find (2023)

In 2020, the New York City native bagged an Imagen Award in the best supporting actress category for her role in Suits.

Why did Gina Torres quit Suits?

After season six, the actress left the legal drama TV series because her contract was up, and she needed to focus on her personal life.

In addition, she struggled with constantly moving from her Los Angeles home to the Suits’ filming location in Toronto. Gina, however, returns as a recurring cast in season seven.

A net worth mirroring her illustrious 32-year-old acting career

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Gina Torres’ net worth is $15 million. Her income primarily stems from her appearances in various films and TV shows. According to Market Realist, she earned around $400,000 for starring in Suits.

Hollywood star Gina Torres during the 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City, USA. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Gina Torres’ ex-husband is also an actor

Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne engaged in February 2001 and married in September 2002. However, their marriage hit the rocks in 2017, and they finalised their divorce in May 2018.

The ex-couple has a daughter together. On 26 September 2023, Torres celebrated her child on National Daughter’s Day through an Instagram post that she captioned:

You are magic. I am so proud of you.

FAQs

On 1 January 2020, the actress was a Grand Marshal of the 2020 Rose Parade. Here are some frequently asked questions about Gina Torres’ family:

Is Gina Torres still married?

The Pearson star and her first husband, Laurence, divorced after being together for over six years. Nonetheless, she appears presently in a romantic relationship with entrepreneur Kevin Wright.

Is Gina Torres’ daughter adopted?

Gina Torres’ daughter, Delilah Fishburne, is not adopted. However, she was the stepmother to two of Fishburne’s children from his previous marriage to Hajna O. Moss.

Is Gina Torres fluent in Spanish?

The Dispel star speaks fluent Spanish and English. The latter was her first language. She is a mezzo-soprano.

Gina Torres during the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2023 Impact Awards Gala at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

What happens to Jessica after Suits?

Tired of running the law firm and attending to high-profile clients, Jessica moves back to her Midwest hometown to launch a new legal career in Chicago.

This article answers the many searches for “What is Gina Torres’ height?” The Suits actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall. She boasts a successful acting career with several nominations and awards.

