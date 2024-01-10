Meet Laurence Fishburne's daughter and actress, Delilah Fishburne

Delilah Fishburne is an American actress and celebrity kid. She is famous as the daughter of Laurence Fishburne, a famous American actor, producer, director and playwright. He is well known for films such as Black-ish, All the Old Knives and Grownish. He has also won awards such as Tony, Primetime Emmy and Audi awards. What is known about the award-winning actor's daughter?

Actor Laurence Fishburne poses with his daughter Delilah Fishburne on the Red Carpet of 'The Cave Of Adullam' at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Tayfun Coskun (modified by author)

The fame of Delilah Fishburne's father has occasionally put her on the frontline. She was born in the United States of America. Her mother is Gina Torres, an actress famous for her role as Cleopatra on the television series Xena: Warrior Princess. Below are facts about the celebrity daughter.

Delilah Fishburne's profile summary and bio

Real name Delilah Fishburne Gender Female Date of birth 16 June 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Gina Torres Father Laurence Fishburne Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actress

Where is Delilah Fishburne from?

She was born in the United States of America. Delilah Fishburne’s age is 16 years old as of 2024, as she was born in 2007. According to an Instagram post shared by her mother, Gina Torres, she celebrates her birthday on the 16th of June. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and her ethnicity is Afro-American.

Who is Delilah Fishburne's mother?

Actress Gina Torres and her daughter Delilah Fishburne during the premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' "Jane" on October 9, 2017. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

She is the daughter of American actress Gina Torres, and her father is Laurence Fishburne. Her mother has played roles in films such as Immortals of Aveum, Riverdale and The Perfect Find.

The two got engaged in February 2001 and got married in September 2002. Unfortunately, they ended their marriage on 14 October 2016. Gina Torres announced their divorce in September 2017, saying they would continue to raise their daughter together and treat each other respectfully despite their divorce.

Do Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne have children together?

The now ex-couple have one daughter together, Delilah Fishburne. They welcomed their daughter on 16 June 2007. The two keep the life of their daughter out of the public eye.

Does Laurence Fishburne have any children?

The renowned actor has other children aside from Delilah Fishburne. He has a son and a daughter from his previous relationship with Hajna O. Moss, an actress, body fitness trainer and producer.

His firstborn child, Langston, was born in 1987. He is an actor who has appeared in popular movies such as If You Were the Last, Claws, and Leverage: Redemption. His second born is Montana, a famous model, actress, social media personality and adult film content creator. She was born in 1991.

What does Laurence Fishburne's daughter do?

Actor Laurence Fishburne and his daughter Delilah Fishburne at the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Little is known about the actor's daughter. She has, however, appeared in several movies with her father. Her father has achieved great success in the film industry. He started acting at 12 when he played the role of Joshua Hall on One Life to Live.

According to his IMDb profile, he has played notable roles in popular films such as The School for Good and Evil, All the Old Knives and The Prophecy. He was awarded the Blockbuster Entertainment Award in 2000 for the Favourite Supporting Actor for his role in The Matrix. In 2015, he bagged the Saturn Award for his role as Jack Crawford in the television series Hannibal.

Delilah Fishburne’s illness

Many people have been curious about Delilah Fishburne’s health, and others have asked whether she has special needs. The award-winning actor's daughter is okay and does not live with any illness or disability. She is healthy, and there is no confirmed information about her being sick.

Where is Delilah Fishburne now?

She lives in Los Angeles, United States of America with her mother, Gina Torres, and studies in an elementary school.

Delilah Fishburne is an American actress famous as the daughter of Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne. Her parents are well-known in the film industry. She has two siblings, Langston and Montana, who are also in the film industry. She is 16 years old as of 2024.

