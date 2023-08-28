Juliette Lewis’ siblings: Where are her eight siblings today?

Juliette Lewis is an American on-screen star best known for starring in Enough (2002), Conviction (2010) and The Act (2019). She has received an Academy, a Golden Globe and two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for her natural talent. Due to this popularity, details about the actress’ family are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Juliette Lewis’ siblings, and where are they now?

Juliette Lewis at the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

There are nine Lewis siblings who, for the most part, have pursued showbiz careers. Although not much information is publicly available for most of them, an in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity siblings.

Juliette Lewis’ profile summary and bio

Full name Juliette Lake Lewis Nickname Juliette Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1973 Age 50 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Steve Berra Parents Geoffrey Lewis and Glenis Batley Siblings 8 Profession Actress, singer Years active 1980-present Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook

How old is Juliette Lewis?

Juliette Lewis at the Showtimes' Yellowjackets FYC event at Hollywood Forever. Photo: David Livingston

Juliette Lewis (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 21 June 1973 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Juliette’s father, Geoffrey Lewis, was an actor, while her mother was a graphic designer. Sadly, Geoffrey died on 7 April 2015 at age 79.

Does Juliette Lewis have siblings?

Lewis has seven biological siblings and a step-sister. Here are juicy details to uncover about each of them:

1. Lightfield Lewis

Lightfield was born in California, USA. Photo: @lfl84 on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Juliette Lewis have a brother? Lightfield (born 8 September 1970) is Juliette’s eldest brother. As of 2023, he is 53 years old. He is an actor and director known for Life’s Work (1996), Jerry Maguire (1996) and The Underground Comedy Movie (1999).

2. Brandy Lewis

Brandy's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: @ethansuplee on Instagram, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Brandy (aged 48 as of 2023) was born on 13 December 1975. She is a producer famous for The Other Sister (1999) and Gone in 60 Seconds (2000). She has been married to American actor Ethan Suplee since 2006. The duo have two children.

3. Dierdre Lewis

Dierdre is an on-screen star. Photo: @deirdlewis on Instagram (modified by author)

Dierdre is the youngest of the Lewis siblings. The actress has starred in Delivery (2012), Little Sister (2013) and Girl Knight (2016).

4. Matthew Lewis

Matthew gained notoriety in 1990 for his role in Law and Order. However, this is his only acting credit.

5. Emily Colombier

Colombier is Lewis' half-sibling. Photo: @emilycolombier, @thewrap on Instagram (modified by author)

Emily is Lake’s step-sister. She was born to Geoffrey Lewis and Paula Hochhalter. Paula is a former on-screen star known for Watchmen and Alita: Battle Angel.

Little information is available on Juliette’s other siblings, Peter, Miles, and Hannah. They have chosen lives away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Juliette Lewis’ height

The California native stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Juliette features dark brown hair and eyes.

Who is Juliette Lewis' ex-husband?

Juliette met American professional skateboarder and director Steve Berra in 1989 on the set of Too Young to Die? and started dating. They tied the knot on 9 September 1999.

However, in April 2003, the actress filed for divorce after approximately three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. As of 2023, The Act star appears to be single.

Professional career

Juliette Lewis at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Lake is widely recognized for portraying offbeat characters, often in projects with dark themes. Some of her acting credits include:

My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988)

(1988) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

(1989) Cape Fear (1991)

(1991) Husbands and Wives (1992)

(1992) Kalifornia (1993)

(1993) Natural Born Killers (1994)

(1994) Cold Creek Manor (2003)

(2003) Starsky & Hutch (2004)

(2004) The Switch (2010)

(2010) The Firm (2012)

(2012) Wayward Pines (2015)

(2015) Secrets and Lies (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Ma (2019)

(2019) Sacred Lies (2020)

(2020) Welcome to Chippendales (2022)

How much is Juliette Lewis’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Juliette has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 43-year-old acting career.

Juliette Lewis at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Juliette Lewis’ profiles

The actress is active on social media. She has 1.3 million Instagram followers and 502k followers on Facebook. In addition, Lake has 286.9k Twitter followers as of 19 August 2023.

Although most of Juliette Lewis’ siblings lead private lifestyles, some have starred in several films and TV shows. Juliette has eight siblings, including a step-sister.

