Jensen Ackles' wife, Danneel Ackles: Age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Since age four, when Jensen Ackles first showed interest in modelling, he has risen the ladder of fame to become many fans' favourite. Though he was on and off, he eventually concentrated on acting, and his role in The WB/CW dark fantasy drama series Supernatural announced him. Like her husband, Danneel Ackles, Jensen Ackles' wife, has proven her prowess as a super actress and top-American model. So, who is she?

Now a mother to three children, Jensen Ackles' wife has been in front of the cameras since 1999, first on the runways and later in cinemas. As a model, she was number 62 and 45 in Maxim Magazine's Hot 100 list for 2007 and 2008, respectively. Her recurring appearances as Sister Jo in the Supernatural series have cemented her place as one of Hollywood's prolific actors.

Danneel Harris' profile summary and bio

Full name Elta Danneel Graul Nickname Danneel Harris, Danneel Ackles Gender Female Date of birth 18 March 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lafayette, Louisiana, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Deborah Graul Father Edward E. Graul Jr Siblings Gino Marital status Married Husband Jensen Ross Ackles Net worth $3 million Instagram account @danneelackles512

How old is Danneel Harris?

Danneel Ackles' age is 44; she was born on 18 March 1979 in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America. Her mother, Deborah, was an interior designer, and Edward E. Graul Jr., her father, was an ophthalmologist.

She was raised alongside her brother Gino in the Eunice area of St. Landry Parish.

Career

The actress was professionally known as Daneel Harris at the beginning of her career in modelling. Before venturing into acting, she collaborated with top brands, including Juicy Jeans. She debuted in a TV commercial and then secured her first acting gig in 2003 on ABC's soap opera One Life to Live as Shannon McBain, a student at Llanview University.

She began a career in television shows and was featured on JAG, What I Like About You, Charmed, NCIS, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Harris' entry into film began when she appeared in the short film The Plight of Clownana.

During its third season, Harris transitioned to television drama and scored a substantial recurring role on CW's One Tree Hill. She returned as a regular for the fourth season, but her presence was reduced in season five due to format changes. She revisited the role in the seventh season across seven episodes.

In 2007, Harris was cast as the female lead in New Line Cinema's comedy Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, a sequel to Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. She reprised in the franchise's final instalment, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, released in 2011. Danneel also had supporting roles in films such as Fired Up! and The Back-up Plan.

She gained attention for her role in the Screen Gems thriller The Roommate, where she portrayed Irene Crew, a fashion designer dealing with an obsessive roommate. Harris took part in the pilot of the NBC sitcom Friends with Benefits in 2009, and although the show was later picked up, it struggled to retain viewers, leading to its cancellation.

Danneel Ackles' relationships

The actress once dated American actor Riley Smith between 2002 and 2006. But Danneel Ackles' husband now is actor Jensen Ross Ackles. The couple engaged in 2009 and tied the knot on 15 May 2010 in Dallas, Texas.

How did Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles meet?

The lovebirds became acquainted on the set of a short film titled The Plight of Clownana in 2004. Three years later, they began dating.

Who was Jensen Ackles' first wife?

Danneel's husband was never married before. His first and only wife is Danneel, and they have been married for about 13 years.

Who are Danneel Ackles' children?

Her first child, Justice, was born in 2013. She also has twin daughters, Arrow and Zeppelin, born in 2016.

Does Dean's wife play in Supernatural?

Yes. Danneel joined the cast of the television series in 2017.

What is Danneel Ackles' role in Supernatural?

Danneel secured a recurring role as Sister Jo and appeared in five episodes between seasons 13 and 15. She also appeared in the Lifetime TV film The Christmas Contract in 2018 alongside some of her co-stars from One Tree Hill.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Danneel Ackles' height is estimated at five feet and seven inches. She weighs an average of 58 kilograms.

Danneel Ackles' net worth

Celebrity Net Worth mentions that Danneel is worth $3 million, courtesy of her acting and modelling career. But is Jensen Ackles a billionaire? No, Danneel's husband is worth around $14 million.

Danneel and her husband formed Chaos Machine Productions with a deal at Warner Bros. Television, expanding their involvement in the entertainment industry.

Danneel Ackles' decision to become Jensen Ackles' wife has not stopped her from dominating the movie world. The couple have teamed up to do more extraordinary exploits in the entertainment industry. They share a home in Lake Austin, Texas.

