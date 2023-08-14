Who is Philip Michael Thomas' ex-wife Kassandra Thomas?

Philip Michael Thomas is a renowned former actor best known for his role as Detective Ricardo Tubbs in the iconic 1980s cop TV series Miami Vice. During this time, he was known for his several flings with women, but he was only married to one woman, Kassandra Thomas. Although it has been years since they separated, she remains a topic of discussion whenever he is mentioned.

Kassandra Thomas was a model with her fair share of fame during her union with her ex-husband. She gave the actor five children; some are now top personalities in the entertainment industry. Since her divorce from the investigator, she spends time with her children and often posts pictures of them on her Facebook page.

Kassandra Thomas' profile summary and bio

Full name Kassandra Thomas Gender Female Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Philip Michael Thomas Children 5 Occupation Entertainment manager, ex-model

Background information

The ex-celebrity wife was born Kassandra Green. She lives a low-key life, so there is no information on her family and birthplace. Kassandra Thomas' age and date of birth are also unknown.

Career

Kassandra Thomas worked as a model in the 80s but is no longer in that field. According to her LinkedIn page, she owns Kassandra Entertainment, established in 2009. She manages her daughter Imaj, a talented country musician, songwriter, and humanitarian.

Who is Philip Michael Thomas?

Kassandra Thomas' ex-husband, Philip Michael Thomas, is an American actor and musician. He is famous for starring as detective Ricardo Tubbs in the hit 1980s TV series Miami Vice. He was born on 26 May 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. Philip is an American ex-actor, co-writer, executive producer, and musician.

What does Philip Michael Thomas do for a living?

He has featured in many hit movies from the 80s and worked alongside famous actors like Don Johnson in their popular cop show Miami Vice. Some of his other notable films are Coonskin (1975), Sparkle (1976), River of Stone (1994), and Fate (2003).

Philip also lent his voice as the character Launce Vance in the video games Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006). As a musician, he released his first album, Living the Book of My Life, in 1986 and the second one, Somebody, in 1987.

As a songwriter, he has co-written several songs, including the 1994 Miami city anthem titled My, My, My, Miam… I, with Kathy Rahil. Other songs are New Way and Falling.

Philip Michael Thomas' awards

He won a People's Choice Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. But, according to him, he hoped to win an Emmy Award for his television work, a Grammy for his music, an Oscar for film, and a Tony for theatre on the same day. The multitalented actor founded the unique acronym EGOT, which means Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Does Philip Michael Thomas have kids?

Yes, he has kids from five different women. Among them are Sacha, Khrishna, Melody, and India.

How many children does Philip Michael Thomas have?

The Miami Vice star has eleven children and one stepdaughter named Monica. He had his first daughter Sacha with Pat Thomas and a second daughter Khrishna with Merri Ross. He later had a relationship with actress Sheila Dewindt, and they had two daughters named Melody and India.

Philip had his first son named Gabriel, also known as Philip Jr, and a daughter named Chayenne with Dhiama Matthew. Kassandra Thomas' children with Philip are four sons: Noble, Sacred, Sovereign, and Kharisma, and a daughter, Imaj.

Kassandra's daughter followed in her father's footsteps and is now a famous musician who co-wrote eight tracks on her self-titled debut album. Her son, Sacred Thomas, is a TikTok star, motivational speaker, model, and travel videographer.

Is Philip Michael Thomas still married?

There have been no reports of remarriage after his divorce from Kassandra in 1998, 12 years after the lovebirds married. Sharing her experience at some point in 1997, Kassandra said that her husband roughed her up in a police hold in front of her children. But the singer denied any form of violence towards his ex-wife.

Where does Philip Michael Thomas live now?

He lives in Columbus and allegedly owns a cooking restaurant. Since he retired from acting and singing, only a little has been seen or heard from him.

Kassandra Thomas' net worth

The former model does not have a known estimated net worth, though she works as her daughter's manager. How much is Philip Michael Thomas worth? Her ex-husband, Philip, is worth $2.5 million.

Kassandra Thomas is a notable figure in the entertainment industry. Despite her divorce from a one-time big name in show business, she remains noteworthy as the only woman to have married Philip in his life.

