Who is Annie Potts' spouse? Age, children, relationships, profiles, net worth

Renowned actress Annie Potts nearly gave up on marriage after three unsuccessful attempts that ended in divorce before she met James Hayman. Despite being celebrated for her comedic brilliance in Young Sheldon, fans are eager to know more about the man with whom the talented actress has found enduring love. So, who is Annie Potts's spouse, and are they still together?

Who is James Hayman? He is known for his exceptional production work on acclaimed shows like Judging Amy and NCIS: New Orleans and has garnered multiple Emmy Award nominations. His connection with the iconic actress has made him a subject of conversation. Like many celebrity relationships, they have experienced highs and lows, which piques many's curiosity.

Jim Hayman's profile and bio summary

Full name James Joelson Hayman Nickname Jim Hayman Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1953 Age 70 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Paterson, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Annie Potts Children 2 University New York University Graduate Film School, University of California Profession Television producer, director, cinematographer Net worth $2 million

How old is Annie Potts now?

The actress is 71 years of age; she was born on 28 October 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She is an American citizen.

Who is Annie Potts married to today?

Annie Potts is currently married to James Hayman, who is a photographer, film director, producer, and cinematographer. Annie Potts' husband finished the New York University Graduate Film School with a Master of Fine Arts and worked as a cinematographer in New York.

James has an impressive cinematography portfolio, including renowned films like An Autumn's Tale, Tokyo Pop, and the feature film adaptation of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

When was James Hayman born?

James Joelson Hayman was born on 27 February 1953 in Paterson, New Jersey, and is 70 years old as of 2023.

James Hayman's career

James Hayman's professional journey in the film industry started as a camera assistant on Stranger than Paradise. He has also directed films such as Breaking the Rules, Marry Me, and Texasville.

Jim's first directing gig was on Jules & Joel, and he earned a DGA award nomination for the episode. His extensive filmography includes several notable credits, including the following:

Judging AmyUgly Betty

Joan of Acadia

Law & Order

NCIS: Hawaii

The Fosters

Dangerous Minds

Lois & Clark

NCIS: New Orleans

The New Adventures of Superman

Special Victims Unit

Jim bagged the Hong Kong Award for best cinematography for his work on An Autumn's Tale. He also photographed the 1988 film Tokyo Pop and the feature film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Annie Potts' relationships

Annie Potts has been married four times, with three marriages ending in divorce. Her first husband was Steven Douglas Schwartz; they married on 26 August 1973 but divorced in 1978. She married Grey Antonacci on 21 June 1978, but they separated in 1980.

Potts later married Scott Senechal, an assistant director, on 28 February 1981, and they had a child named Clay Samuel Senechal. They separated in 1990 before she married James Hayman.

Is Annie Potts still married to James Hayman?

The lovebirds are still married; they have been married for over three decades, having tied the knot on 2 September 1990. They first met on the set of Breaking the Rules.

Annie Potts' children

Annie Potts and James Hayman have two children: Harry, born in 1995, and Doc Hayman, born in 1992. Annie also has a son named Clay Senechal, born on 21 April 1981, from her previous marriage to Scott Senechal. Doc and Clay pursue careers in the entertainment industry, but no information on Harry's occupation is available.

When did Annie Potts have a car accident?

Annie Potts had a car accident in 1973 when she was 21, during her relationship with her first husband, Steven Douglas. The accident resulted in multiple fractures below her waist, including compound fractures in both legs and the loss of the heel of her right foot. Her husband lost his left leg in the accident.

Potts has undergone over 20 orthopaedic surgeries and has lived with chronic pain since then. In April 2022, her ankle was replaced, allowing her to continue acting and walking.

Where does Annie Potts live?

Annie Potts resides in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, she purchased a two-story home in Toluca Lake, which spans 4,333 square feet. Actress Kirsten Dunst previously owned the property. The property was sold for $4.55 million.

She and her husband, James, previously owned a 6,481-square-foot estate in Tarzana, California, which they bought in 2003 for $2.5 million and sold in 2016 for $3.899 million. They also listed a property they owned in nearby Sherman Oaks for $1.84 million in April 2019.

James Hayman's net worth

As per reports, Hayman's net worth is allegedly $2 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his wife, Annie Potts, who has had a successful career, has a net worth of $8 million.

James Hayman, Annie Potts' spouse, shares a deep bond driven by their mutual passion for the entertainment industry. While James has garnered attention through his marriage to Annie, he has also achieved notable success in his career.

