Bio of Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife: Here is her life story

Asia Macey is the wife of Ed Speleers, a renowned British actor and producer famed for his work in movies like Downton Abbey and Outlander. Beyond the camera flashes and red-carpet events, she has a captivating career that makes her unique. However, their marriage piqued the interest of many fans because they did not publicise it when they tied the knot.

Aside from being a celebrity wife, Asia Macey has established herself as an accomplished British costume designer. Her innovative designs and meticulous attention to detail have graced the sets of numerous films and television shows like Into the Woods and The Lady in the Van. Although not an onscreen character like her husband, she has made notable contributions behind the scenes.

Asia Macey's profile summary and bio

Full name Asia Macey Gender Female Date of birth 1980s Age 30s-40s (as of 2023) Place of birth Bristol, South West, England Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Mother Jane Peck Marital status Married Husband Ed Speleers Children 2

Background information

The actor's wife was born in Bristol, South West England. However, Asia Macey's age is not exact because she has yet to disclose it. She is believed to be between her 30s and 40s in 2023, meaning she was born in the 1980s.

Her mother is Jane Peck, but information on her father and siblings is anonymous. Asia Macey's ethnicity is Caucasian, and she has British nationality.

Asia Macey's career

Asia is a costume designer in the film industry. Her career kickstarted in 2010 as a costume trainee for the Upstairs Downstairs series. She afterwards joined the team for Lark Rise to Candleford before serving as a personal dresser and wardrobe overseer on Downton Abbey.

Other notable instances of her costume supervisorial and occasional assistant work are in films and TV shows such as Broadchurch, Three Girls, and The Best of Men.

Asia Macey's height

The designer's exact height and weight are not known. However, she has fair skin complemented by brown eyes and blonde hair.

Asia Macey's husband

Macey is married to Edward Speleers, popularly known as Ed Speleers. They met while shooting a TV show in 2012. Speleers is a talented actor and film producer born on 7 April 1988 in Chichester, West Sussex, England.

He has appeared in movies and TV shows like Eragon, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Wolf Hall, and Against the Ice. He was also nominated for a British Academy Film Award in the Short film category in 2018.

When did Ed Speleers get married?

After years of dating, Asia and Edward engaged in 2014 before privately exchanging wedding vows within the same year. After Asia Macey's wedding, their union is blessed with two children. Jude, their first child, was born in 2015, and in 2018, the couple had their second child, a girl whose name has yet to be made public.

Ed Speleers frequently posts pictures of his wife and children on his Instagram page. Even though they may have married secretly, they are frequently spotted together at red carpet events and other functions.

Asia Macey's net worth

Her net worth is still being determined though she has a successful career. However, her husband's estimated net worth is $4 million.

Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife, is more than just the wife of the prominent British actor. Her remarkable design skills have also significantly contributed to the film industry. Above all, she provides unparalleled support and love to her husband and children.

