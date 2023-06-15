Over the years, South Africa has raised some of the world's finest and wealthiest forex traders, and George van der Riet is one of them. He is a titan of forex exchange trading in the country, amassing substantial wealth through his savvy in this volatile market. But, what is his net worth? Does his amassed fortune make him the wealthiest forex trader in the country?

George van der Riet is a reformed ex-convict who has made a name for himself in the financial trading sector, with thousands of students learning from him. He co-founded Global Forex Institute alongside his partner, Sandile Shenzi, the youngest millionaire forex trader in South Africa. As one of the largest forex trading schools in the world, they aim to empower, train, and mentor a new generation of traders, propelling them toward financial success.

George van der Riet's profile summary and bio

Full name George van der Riet Gender Male Age 40–50s Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Sexuality Straight Children 1 School Manchester Business School Profession Forex trader and entrepreneur Net worth $20 million

Who is George van der Riet?

He is a South African forex magnate, businessman, and philanthropist born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. George van der Riet's age is not exact, but he is in his 40–50s. The wealthy businessman is private as there is no information on his parents or family.

After spending some years in Cape Town, he left for London to further his education. He attended the Manchester Business School, where he studied Finances.

How much is George van der Riet worth?

According to the BestOnlineForexBroker, George van der Riet's net worth is allegedly $20 million. He has earned this from his lucrative forex trading business.

George van der Riet's Instagram account @georgedotcc shows him with luxurious houses and cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Though he is not the wealthiest forex trader in South Africa, he is among the top 10.

How did George van der Riet make his money?

George started trading at the age of 16 years and has over 20 years of experience in forex trading. After schooling, the businessman worked as a forex trader with some banks in London. He also served in International Financial Institutions. In 2010, George returned to South Africa to continue his trading business.

According to his LinkedIn page, he worked as the regional director for Carbon Black Asset Management and Forexvarsity from November 2010 to April 2012. He met the Sandile Shezi trading strategy expert and founder, Sandile Shezi, in April 2012, and they established the Global Forex Institute.

George van der Riet's forex school

The school is a leading educational and trading platform that revolutionised South Africa's forex trading. Its free intensive training and mentorship programs have democratised access to trading knowledge, transforming novices into successful traders.

He started as the head of the financial trading department in GFI and later served as the director and head trader in the Institute. He deals in interbank brokerage solutions.

Due to his business acumen, George entered the list of Africa's top traders in 2014 and won the African Forex Cup the following year.

As a philanthropist, he has contributed to charity works to help people in need and wipe out unemployment and poverty in South Africa.

Who is the richest forex trader in South Africa?

Jabulani Ngcobo, born in 1985, is the richest, with an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion. He owns a forex trading company called Cashflow Pro. Besides forex trading, he is also an author and motivational speaker who became a self-made millionaire at 27 years.

Personal life

The successful businessman has not publicly revealed if he is married or in a relationship. But he is believed to have a son named Jean, as seen on his Instagram posts.

Is George van der Riet still alive?

Yes, he is still alive, albeit with a complex past. In 2010, he was accused of killing a Filipino in West London, a crime he admitted to in 2011, citing self-defence from armed robbery.

Also charged with drug possession, he served a three-year sentence but was charged under the name David van der Riet. All his assets were frozen after the incident, forcing him to rebuild his career.

He then launched a forex trading account with TDMarkets.com, investing $200, and eventually regained his millionaire status. His business partner, Shezi, has defended him, arguing that van der Riet is reformed and has successfully taught him and others the forex business.

George van der Riet boasts a career laden with profitable trades and investments, making him a known global figure in the forex trade landscape. He has groomed and trained many people in his line of business, which significantly elevates many from poverty and fosters financial independence in South Africa.

