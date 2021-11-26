Phil Donahue's net worth, age, children, wife, show, retirement, profiles

Talk show businesses have grown to become a thing on various television and radio stations around the world. Recently, some of the most popular ones are the Ellen Degeneres Show and the Oprah Winfrey Show. The hosts earn a lot, depending on their popularity amongst the audience. Phil Donahue's net worth during his time on air from the 1960s to 1990s is a testament to this.

The media personality at the Fahrenheit 11/9 New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Phil Donahue's net worth is just as impressive as his career, which spanned over 40 years. He was an actor, talk show host, movie director and author. In addition, he was popularly regarded as one of the greatest personalities to have ever anchored talk shows and was immensely popular among his audience.

Profile summary and bio

Birth name: Phillip John Donahue

Phillip John Donahue Date of birth : 21st of December, 1935

: 21st of December, 1935 Age : 85 years old (as of 2021)

: 85 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Author, Television show host, journalist, and movie director

: Author, Television show host, journalist, and movie director Famous for: Hosting The Donahue Show between 1967 and 1996

Hosting between 1967 and 1996 Birthplace/hometown : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: United States

United States Religion : Christianity (Catholic)

: Christianity (Catholic) Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Height : 6 feet (183 centimetres)

: 6 feet (183 centimetres) Weight : 75 kg

: 75 kg Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Used to be silver but currently grey from old age

Used to be silver but currently grey from old age Parents : Phillip Donahue and Catherine Donahue (née McClory)

: Phillip Donahue and Catherine Donahue (née McClory) Siblings : Elinor

: Elinor Marital status: Married

Married Previous dating : Formerly married to Margaret Cooney between 1958 and 1975

: Formerly married to Margaret Cooney between 1958 and 1975 Spouse : Marlo Thomas

: Marlo Thomas Children : Michael, Kevin, Daniel, James, and Mary Rose

: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, James, and Mary Rose Education : Our Lady of Angels elementary school, St. Edward High School, and University of Notre Dame

: Our Lady of Angels elementary school, St. Edward High School, and University of Notre Dame Degrees: High School Diploma and Bachelor of Business Administration

Who is Phil Donahue?

He is a popular former television host who was born Phillip John Donahue on the 21st of December, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, meaning that Phil Donahue's age is 85 years in 2021.

But then, is Phil Donahue the brother of Elinor Donahue? The author has a sister, Elinor Donahue, renowned for her roles in movies like Father Knows Best. Phil Donahue's parents were Philip and Catherine Donahue, who worked as sales clerks in furniture and shoe companies.

Phil Donahue's education began at Our Lady of Angels Elementary School before obtaining his high school diploma at the St. Edward High School. The University of Notre Dame was his next stop, and he bagged a degree in Business Administration in 1957.

Phil at the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

Phil Donahue's net worth is a whopping $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although it is a combination of Phil and his wife's total assets. So, how did he accomplish this feat? Immediately after graduating, Phillip got a production assistant job at the KYW radio and television station.

He later went on to work at a bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US as a check sitter. Besides, a detailed analysis of various jobs he did are explained below.

Television show host

Phil returned to the show hosting business shortly after he was employed by WABJ radio as a program director. He started The Phil Donahue Show on the 6th of November, 1967, at the WLWD station (now known as WDTN) in Dayton.

The show grew to become one of the biggest in town and gained audiences from far and wide. The show was syndicated on the 1st of January, 1970, to reach a more significant number of people.

Interestingly, the show was popular among audiences for several reasons. Firstly, Phil was not afraid to talk about the issues that generated controversies. Secondly, Phillip developed a talk show policy that allowed his audience to call into the show and air their varying opinions and put Phil and his show guest(s) in the hot seat.

Movie producer and director

The famous host had several stints in the movie industry and was either a guest or part of the production team of several movies and shows. Some of Phil Donahue's movies and TV shows features are:

Body of War

Hollywood Icons and Innovators

Skum Rocks!

War Made Easy

An Unreasonable Man

Finding Vivian Maier

Happy Birthday Bugs

Moyers and Company

Author

The man does not just talk; he writes. He puts his thoughts on paper and shares his opinions on a vast wig topic and aspects of his life. The latest of Phil Donahue's books he co-authored with his wife is What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life.

Why did Phil Donahue retire?

The astute journalist retired from show hosting when his show began to rate poorly due to the advent of newer talk shows. The television veteran aired his final broadcast in September 1996. However, Phil Donahue's show archives revealed that he hosted over 6,000 episodes by the time he was retiring.

Phil and Marlo Thomas at the Opening Night Performance After Party for Gloria: A Life in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

The successful show host has been married twice. Phil Donahue's first wife was Margaret Cooney, and they married for almost two decades between 1958 and 1975. The union produced five of Phil Donahue's children.

So, who is Phil Donahue married to? He got into his second and current marriage in 1980 after he met Marlo Thomas on a show. Are Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas still together? Yes, the duo is much into each other after 40 years. They shared the secret to this wholesome partnership in a book they co-authored.

Does Phil Donahue have Parkinson?

No, he does not.

Phil Donahue's net worth proves that the television business is a two-way street; if you meet your audience's entertainment needs, you are bound to reap a bountiful harvest.

