Thandi Make biography: Age, family, career, qualifications, TV shows, net worth

Thandi Make is a South African model, actress, and media personality. She is well recognized for her roles in the films Judas Kiss, Gomora, House of Zwide, and The Queen. Here is all you need to know about her.

Thandi Make is poised to become the entertainment industry's next big thing. The actress has stated that she took a year after high school to try to figure out just what she wanted, and now that she has managed to figure it out, she wants to make it clear to everyone that she possesses everything it takes to become a huge star.

Thandi Make's profiles summary and bio

Full name Thandiwe Make Year of birth Around January 1994 Age Around 28 years in 2022 Place of birth Montclair, Cape Town, Western Cape Province Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Parents Mother Thembisa Make Siblings Two, sister Nosipho Make and brother Luphumlo Kwesaba Languages spoken English, IsiXhosa, IsiZulu, Afrikaans Education City Varsity (acting and filmmaking), UCT (documentary course) Occupation Actress, model, television presenter Known for Portraying Beth's character on SABC1's Judas Kiss Social media profiles Instagram

Thandi Make's biography

Thandi Make is an upcoming South African actress, model, and television presenter. She is widely recognized for her role as Beth on SABC1's Judas Kiss.

Thandi Make's age

The actress was born in Montclair, Cape Town, Western Cape Province, South Africa, in January 1994, although her exact date of birth is unknown. She is around 28 years old in 2022. She was raised in Montclair, Cape Town.

Thandi Make's parents and siblings

The model's mother is called Thembisa Make, and she has two siblings, including sister Nosipho Make and brother Luphumlo Kwesaba. Thandi enjoyed drawing and painting as a child. She also had a passion for modelling and began her professional modelling career at 18.

Thandi Make's boyfriend

Make has kept her dating life mostly private, but it has not been without scandals. She was embroiled in a cheating scandal earlier this year after Natasha Thahane, a fellow actress and model, accused Thandi of having an affair with her husband and famous soccer player, Thembinkosi Lorch. Thembinkosi and Thandi Make did not respond to the allegations.

Thandi Make's education

She received her primary and secondary schooling in Cape Town. She went on to study filmmaking and acting at City Varsity, in addition to taking a short documentary course at UCT in 2016.

Thandi Make's career

Thandi began modelling in her freshman year when she joined D&A models in Cape Town. She was just 18 years old when she began. She was later featured in Seventeen Magazine and later modelled for Sportscene. She also worked as a host on the TV show Married and Loving It and for the teen show, Ekse. She was a finalist in the MTV VJ Search in Cape Town.

Model Thandi Make later relocated to Johannesburg and joined Boss Models, where she has remained to this day. She later landed roles in various Mzansi television shows.

She starred as a student on Mzansi Magic's Gomora and as Dingaan's lover on The Queen. She also played Beth, a beautiful gold-digging lady, in Mzansi Magic's Judas Kiss. Other Thandi Make's TV shows include her appearance on eTV's House of Zwide and Moja Love's Bheka Sikbambile as a prankster. The young actress considers actress and producer Mmabatho Montsho her role model.

Thandi Make on Judas Kiss

The upcoming actress joined the Judas Kiss cast on season 1 of the SABC1 drama to portray the covetous and attractive Beth. Her character is a stylish and affluent golddigger who knows what she wants and will do anything to reach her goals.

Thandi Make's net worth

The actress's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $1 million.

Thandi Make's pictures

The actress is active on Instagram, where she shares snaps of her various adventures. Here are a few Thandi Make photos that are worth seeing.

Model

The actress had a passion for modelling from a young age and became a professional in the industry when she turned 18. She has graced the covers of various Mzansi magazines and is currently signed to Boss Models

Talented actress

Thandi became a household name across South Africa when she was cast to portray Beth's character on SABC1's Judas Kiss. Her performance on the show was one of her best, and she revealed that it launched her career.

Amazing TV show host

The Judas Kiss actress has many talents, including being an amazing TV host. She has been a host on the TV show Married and Loving It and the teen show, Ekse.

Hails from Cape Town

The actress was born and raised in Montclair, Cape Town. She has a supportive family, including her mother, Thembisa, and her two siblings, Nosipho Make and Luphumlo Kwesaba

Actress and model Thandi Make has a promising career in the South Africa entertainment and television industry. Fans should expect more of her spectacular performance on the screen.

