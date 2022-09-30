Who is Nqobile Khwezi? Age, boyfriend, height, love life, profiles, net worth

Nqobile Khwezi is a fast-rising star on social media. She is best recognized for her beauty and the modelling photos she posts on Instagram. Since she was a child, she has won several awards in modelling.

Nqobile Khwezi is a South African model, entrepreneur, brand strategist, creative director, and social media influencer. She was crowned Miss Junior Shaka when she was 15 years and was crowned Miss uShaka Marien World in 2016.

Full name Nqobile Khwezi Gender Female Date of birth 11th of May 1997 Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Age 25 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Height 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Model, entrepreneur, brand strategist, creative director, and influencer Social media accounts Instagram TikTok

Nqobile Khwezi's biography

She was born and raised in Queensburgh, a city in Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province, South Africa. She is of South African nationality by birth and belongs to the Zulu tribe. Her Zulu name, Nqobile, means your destiny and often conveys a highly charged personality that attracts powerful ideas.

Details of Nqobile Khwezi's parents are yet to be revealed. Since her work majorly involves travel, she has resided in three of South Africa's most prominent cities, including Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

How old is Nqobile Khwezi?

She was born on the 11th of May 1997. As of 2022, Nqobile Khwezi's age is 25 years old. Her star sign is Taurus.

Education

She studied drama at an unidentified institution. Later she joined Vega School in Umhlanga, Durban, where she obtained a degree in communications.

Her parents were strict about education, and she still went to school even though she had already gotten into modelling. They nonetheless supported her through her career. Sometimes while she was still in school, she used to sneak out to go for modelling gigs, where she started as a promo girl.

Career

Khwezi wears many hats. She is a top model, entrepreneur, creative director, brand strategist, and influencer. She became interested in modelling at the age of four and would often participate in pageants growing up.

At the age of 15, she was crowned Miss Junior Shaka. In 2016, she was crowned Miss uShaka Marien World. The same year, she was also reported as the brand ambassador of Wild Rose Boutique, an online sports and swimwear shop.

From her posts on social media, she is seen to be constantly busy either modelling or promoting a brand.

In an interview with Themba Kelvin, she describes a typical day for her saying,

I could wake up anytime from 3 to 4, depending on what kind of shoot I have. Then obviously, I work out before my shoot, unless I don't wanna be stuffed, for 30 minutes to an hour. I start getting ready, depending on whether I am doing my own makeup on the shoot.

She also added that she spends the whole day in the studio and the only break she gets between shots is at lunch, and sometimes she might even miss lunch.

As of October 2022, Nqobile Khwezi's Instagram has over 204k followers, and her TikTok account has 2180 followers. She does not have an account on Twitter.

Who is Nqobile Khwezi's boyfriend?

There has not been any news on Nqobile Khwezi's love life as the Instagram star has kept her relationship life away from the media. She is yet to reveal whether she is dating or not.

Nonetheless, there were reports that Nqobile Khwezi and Thabang Molaba had gone on vacation together, sparking rumours that the two were romantically involved. The reports came after the pair posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts while on vacation in Maldives Island. They, however, were not spotted together.

How much is Nqobile Khwezi's net worth?

Khwezi has become a success in the online modelling and influencing industry. She has also worked with several top brands in promotions and adverts. However, her net worth has not been made open to the public.

How tall is Nqobile Khwezi?

According to reports in 2022, Nqobile Khwezi's height is 5 feet and 7 inches or 170 centimetres. Her hair is black, and her eyes are dark brown.

Nqobile Khwezi has had much success in her career in modelling and social media influencing. Her following on various online platforms keeps growing with time. The crowned pageant winner continues her modelling career.

