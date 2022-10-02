Who is Selangie? Age, children, partner, height, career, profiles, net worth

Selangie, full name Selangie Arlene Henriquez, is a New York-based fashionista and internet personality. Some know her as Lil Yachty's ex-girlfriend and baby mama. Selangie developed her love for fashion when she was still a baby. Below are some intriguing details about her.

Selangie is a New York-based fashion designer.

Selangie is the best example of a young adult who has mastered the art of keeping an eye on the ball. She is unwavering in her passion for fashion design. She is more than a social media influencer; you can tell it through her creation.

Selangie's profiles summary and bio

Full name Selangie Arlene Henriquez Date of birth 1st November 1995 Age 26 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Height 5 feet 5 inches Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Gender Female Relationship status Not known Former boyfriend Rapper Lil Yachty Profession Fashion Designer, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth Approx $100,000- $1 million Social media profiles Instagram

Selangie's age

Selangie, also known as Sel, was born in New York City, USA, on 1st November 1995. She is currently 26 and will be turning 27 in November 2022.

Selangie's partner

Selangie and Lil Yachty were reportedly dating but never confirmed the rumours.

Selangie has mastered the art of keeping her love life away from the public. However, she is not immune to rumours from public speculations. Since there is no verified information about who Selangie is dating today, it is safer to assume she is single. According to some sources, Selangie was previously linked to Lil Yachty. They allegedly broke up at the end of 2021. However, Selangie and Lil Yachty never formally announced details about their relationship to the public.

Was Selangie pregnant from Lil Yachty?

On her 26th birthday in 2021, Selangie posted photos of herself looking pregnant. In the caption, she wrote; 11/01/95 - This is 26. I received the most precious early birthday gift on 10/11. My greatest creation yet. Spending my birthday cuddling with the prettiest girl in the world. VSM.

While she never acknowledged the man responsible for that pregnancy, many of the onlookers pinned it on Lil Yachty. Selangie announced her pregnancy in November 2021, while TMZ reported that Lil Yachty welcomed a baby girl in early October.

Selangie has a daughter.

Selangie's career

Selangie seems went to the High School of Fashion Industries and graduated with a degree in fashion design. Soon after, she bought a sewing machine and started making her creations.

For a start, she was working from her mother's house, designing custom prom dresses. Her determination paid off when she released "tinikini", a classic string b*kini with a significant market reception.

Selangie's net worth

The exact net worth of Selangie is not known. Different sources reveal different figures, ranging between $100,000 and $1 million.

Lil Yachty's age and bio

Rapper Lil Yachty on stage.

The One Night hitmaker was born on 23rd August 1997 in Mableton, Georgia, United States. He is 25 years old in 2022.

What is Lil Yachty's real name?

The rapper's real name is Miles Parks McCollum. His other stage names are Lil Boat, Nautica Boat Boy, and King Boat.

Is Lil Yachty from Michigan?

The rapper is not from Michigan but often spends time there making music. He was born in Mableton, Georgia and later relocated to New York City after dropping out of Alabama State University.

Who is Lil Yachty dating?

The American rapper has not been linked to any woman in 2022 as he often keeps his dating life private. However, he has dated several ladies before, including Selangie, India Love (2017), Megan Denise (2017 to 2018), JT, and Rubi Rose (2016 to 2017).

Does Lil Yachty have a child?

Yes. The One Night rapper welcomed his first child, a daughter, in October 2021. TMZ reported that the child was born in New York City, but details regarding her mother remain a mystery.

How many kids does Lil Yachty have?

The rapper has one child, a daughter born in October 2021. Yachty is yet to introduce the toddler to the public.

How much is Lil Yachty worth?

The hip-hop artist has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2022. His primary source of income is music.

Does Lil Yachty own a yacht?

The hip-hop star does not own a yacht or anything that travels on water. He has been spotted with several high-end cars, including several Ferrari models.

Is Lil Yachty a mumble rapper?

Lil Yachty has released several hits, including One Night.

The artist has been labelled a mumble rapper in the past because of his style of rap. However, he refuted the claims saying he is better than 75% of new artists in the industry.

How many albums has Lil Yachty released?

The artist has four studio albums, including Teenage Emotions, Lil Boat 2, Nuthin' 2 Prove, and Lil Boats 3. He has also released three mixtapes and ten extended playlists.

What happened with Crete Co and Lil Yachty?

In November 2021, rapper Lil Yachty parted ways with his nail polish brand Crete, just six months after its launch. The real reason for the end of their collaboration was not revealed.

Selangie continues to keep her personal life private as she furthers her career in the fashion industry. It is not clear if she is back in the dating scene after parting ways with Lil Yachty.

