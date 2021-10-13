Lil Yachty was an awkward college dropout who landed a record deal with major record labels Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, and Motown Records. He went from being teased and bullied in high school to using what made him different and creating a legendary career with his signature bubblegum rap. Get a glimpse into the thrilling life of Lil Yachty.

In Decatur, Georgia, Lil Yachty attends his Surprise Birthday Lunch at Cici's Pizza on August 23, 2016. Photo: @Prince Williams

Growing up, Lil Yachty listened to Coldplay, Soulja Boy and Kanye West. He once famously said that Drake was much better than Tupac and Biggie - he got a lot of backlash because of this sentiment. How old is Lil Yachty? How did Lil Yachty get so rich? Find out everything you need to know.

Lil Yachty's profile

Lil Yachty's full name: Miles Parks McCollum

Miles Parks McCollum Nickname: Lil Boat, FaZe Boat

Lil Boat, FaZe Boat Born: 23rd August 1997

23rd August 1997 Lil Yachty's age: 24 years in 2021

24 years in 2021 Birth town: Mableton, Georgia, U.S.

Mableton, Georgia, U.S. Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Lil Yachty's height: 1.8m

1.8m Genres: Hip-hop, trap, pop-rap, and mumble rap

Hip-hop, trap, pop-rap, and mumble rap Occupation: Rapper and songwriter

Rapper and songwriter Years active: 2014–present

2014–present Labels: Quality Control, Capitol, Motown

Quality Control, Capitol, Motown Associated acts: 30 Roc, Digital Nas, Tee Grizzley, TheGoodPerry, Zaytoven

30 Roc, Digital Nas, Tee Grizzley, TheGoodPerry, Zaytoven Instagram: @lilyachty

@lilyachty Twitter: @concrete boy boat

@concrete boy boat Facebook: @lilyachtysailingteam

@lilyachtysailingteam Website: lilyachtyofficial.com

Early life and family

Miles Parks McCollum was born on 23rd August 1997 in the westside Atlanta suburb of Mableton. Lil Yachty's parents are Shannon and Venita. Shannon, his dad, is a photographer who worked on portraits and documentaries, and he is the one who named his son after Miles Davis.

His mom, Venita, has written a book titled Raising a rapper where she states that her famous son told her five years before he became famous that he would be rich and famous. Miles has a younger sister, Nina, and an older brother.

Rick Ross, Miles and his mother attend The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Education

Miles attended Pebblebrook Highschool in Atlanta, and while in school, he worked at McDonald's to get extra money. However, things did not go very well for Miles while in school; he was teased and bullied by friends for being different. Regardless of this, he kept working on his dream to be a rapper, and when he was not at work or school, he would be networking with other up-and-coming rappers and producers.

After he graduated from high school, Miles went to New York to look for his big break. He would couch surf at friends' houses, but New York is expensive, and he ran out of money. His best option at the time was to go to college, and he attended Alabama State University.

Unfortunately, college proved to be another hurdle because he felt misunderstood and disliked by everybody. So he would lock himself up in his room and concentrate on writing music. Eventually, he dropped out after 2 months, and this turned out to be a fantastic choice because he became a viral hit soon after.

Career

In Alabama, he crowd surfs at the Surf Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Lil Yachty first went viral in December 2015 after one of his songs; One night, was used in a viral comedy skit. Then, in 2016, one of his idols, Kanye West, invited Yachty to model in his Yeezy season 3 show at Madison Square Garden.

Lil Yachty went viral once more after releasing the song Broccoli in collaboration with DRAM. It is one of his best performing songs with almost 430 million views on YouTube. In addition, the song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2016 was a significant year for him because he featured in one of Chance the Rapper's mixtapes and signed a record deal with Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, and Motown Records. In July of that year, he released a second mixtape, Summer Songs. His 2016 luck just kept getting better after he featured on iSpy, a song by Kyle that went viral online and currently has over 400 million views on YouTube.

A list of Lil Yachty's albums:

Teenage Emotions (2017)

Lil Boat 2 (2018)

Nuthin' 2 Prove (2018)

Lil Boat 3 (2020)

Lil Yachty's movies and TV appearances

Lil Yachty is versatile and has appeared in movies, commercials, and TV shows. In 2017, he was in a promotional campaign with LeBron James in a Sprite commercial. Furthermore, he was chosen to be the face of Nautica and Urban Outfitters for the 2017 spring season.

In 2018, he appeared in the Teen Titans Go! To the Movies as the voice of Green Lantern, that same year, he appeared in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve as the beatboxer. In 2019 he appeared in Long Shot as himself and How High 2 as Roger Silas. In 2021, he appeared in a Netflix reality TV Show, The Circle, judging the participants' rap verses.

Awards and nominations

Despite the significant mainstream success, the famous rapper has not yet won an award. He has, however, been nominated for the Grammys, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, MTV Europe Awards, among others.

Lil Yachty's net worth

Lil Yachty is posing for a promotional picture for his new nail-polish line Crete. Photo: @Crete_co

Aside from rapping, he also has a nail polish line that launched this year. Lil Yachty's nail polish line is called Crete. The line was partly inspired by a male high school student in Texas who was suspended for wearing nail polish.

According to Forbes, Lil Yachty's net worth stands at $11 million. Despite having several famous Instagram models be speculated to be his girlfriends, Lil Yachty has not publicly claimed to have a girlfriend. Nevertheless, Yachty is a prime example of success if you want something bad enough and do the work to get it.

