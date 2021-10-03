Fivio Foreign: age, children, girlfriend, baby momma, songs, profiles, worth

Over the years, Hip Hop has become one of the most popular genres. Since its start, the genre has been mainly revolving around the life of African Americans, with Tupac, Nas, and Snoop Dogg considered some of the greatest old school Hip Hop artists. However, the genre has evolved in style and rhythm with time, with new artists such as Fivio Foreign emerging.

Fivio made his first hit in 2019 with his single Big Drip, which earned him a remix collabo with Quavo and Lil Baby.

Fivio Foreign's profile summary

Fivio Foreign's biography

He is an American rapper and songwriter. His full government name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, but he goes by the name Fivio Foreign.

How old is Fivio Foreign?

Fivio Foreign's birthday was on the 29th of March 1990 In New York City, +U.S.A. As of 2021, he is 31 years old. His star sign is Aries.

Career

Maxie first gained traction in 2019 after releasing the single Big Drip. The song became an instant hit across the U.S., gathering over 69 million views on YouTube and even earned him a feature with Quavo and Lil Baby on the remix. In addition, the song was featured on his E.P.s Pain and Love and 800 B.C.

In November the same year, he signed a one million record deal with Colombia Records.

Fivio Foreign's album

On the 24th of April 2020, he released his debut album 800 B.C. The album included eight singles, namely:

Drive-By

Getty

Demons and Goblins Ft Meek Mill

Ft Meek Mill Big Drip

Ambition Ft Lil TjayAwesome

Ft Lil TjayAwesome Issa Vibe

Big Drip (Remix) Ft Quavo and Lil Baby

Fivio Foreign's songs

His other song includes:

Drive-By

Bop It Ft Polo G

Ft Polo G Self Made

13 Going On 30

Move Like A Boss Ft Young M.A.

Ft Young M.A. Baddie On MY Wishlist

It's Me

2 Cars Ft Mr Swipey

Pop Out

Does Fivio Foreign have a girlfriend?

Who is Fivio Foreign's baby mamma? The American rapper is currently dating his long time girlfriend Jasmine Gisselle, who is also the mother of his child. Details of how the two met and their love story are yet to be revealed.

Does Fivio Foreign have a kid? Yes, he does. However, details about their name or date of birth are still unknown.

Fivio Foreign's quotes

These are some of the top quotes of the rapper.

I wouldn't say I was the best kid, but I always had a good heart.

Whatever I start living like and whatever I start going through in my life, that's how I'm gonna be sounding. It might sound a little different if I get more comfortable.

I wanna say to anybody that's trying to come up and go viral, push forward. Don't stop. Don't wait for nobody. Do it yourself. Ask for help, but don't wait for help.

I really wanted, when I was a little, little kid, I wanted to collect rocks. I don't know why. I didn't know nothin' about them. I just liked to pick them up and keep them.

Me being a rapper takes up too much of my time. I can't really do the things I need to do, but I need the money.

Even when I be telling people like I'm only dropping one album, they be like, 'Nah, bro, you gotta keep going.'

Controversies

In 2020, the American rapper found himself in hot soup after he was accused of beating up his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jasmine Gisselle. Jasmine, on the other hand, defended her baby daddy in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Thank you so much for your kind words, but there are a few things I'd like to clarify. I did not report Fivio to the police, I did not file charges against him, and I do not want my children's father in prison."

Fivio Foreign has grown to become one of the top rappers in America. His rhymes and choice of words have made him a favourite for many.

