A solo traveller shared what it was like being Asian in South Africa. Images: @charlottievlogs / TikTok, Jon Hicks / Getty Images

A young woman recently landed in South Africa and shared what her first night in the country felt like as an Asian woman. While it may not have been the experience she had hoped for, she received reassurance (and some confusion) from local online users.

Solo traveller Charlottie Vlogs uploaded a video on her TikTok account where she said the following:

"I feel so Asian. I feel like the odd one out."

She shared that for the first few hours being in the country, she had already been cat-called and stopped in the streets to be complimented on her physical features.

After stating that a group of girls stared at her and told her she was pretty, Charlottie added of her "culture shock" moment:

"I don't necessarily think there's anything wrong with that, but it's a weird experience being the minority. I don't think I've ever experienced this.

"I've not seen a single Asian here. I'm the only one. It's lowkey freaky."

Asian woman's concerns confuses SA

After hearing Charlottie explain her experience, a few South African social media users showed support in the comment section. However, several people failed to understand where the woman was coming from.

Some individuals were confused with Charlottie's explanation. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

A friendly @suanne_b stated:

"I'm Asian, and I live in South Africa! There is definitely a big Asian community in South Africa. Some places more than others. But welcome to SA."

@palee1306 told the young woman:

"No, sorry to burst your bubble, but we have a lot of Asians in South Africa. They're just friendly and complementing you because you're pretty, not because you're Asian."

@charmaineh40 shared in the comments:

"Nothing weird, doll. We greet everyone. We are a friendly nation."

@runitbackranks tried to reassure Charlottie, writing:

"Seeing an Asian is pretty normal here. You'll be okay."

@shai_2810 added in the comment section:

"For a moment, I wondered which SA you were talking about because we have many Asians. In fact, we have almost all types of people here. The comment section came to my rescue. It's not you being Asian, you got it all wrong, it's South Africans being friendly, something that's a norm here."

A curious @zinhlebuthelezi86 wanted to know:

"Where in South Africa are you? This behaviour seems regionally specific."

Watch the woman's TikTok video below:

