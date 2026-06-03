Rural Town Emerges As South Africa’s Most Expensive Town for Groceries, Surpassing National Averages
- A rural Eastern Cape town has unexpectedly topped the list as the most expensive place in SA for groceries, outpacing major cities
- The average household food basket there has climbed close to R6,000, showing a noticeable year-on-year increase
- While national food inflation is easing, certain items are still keeping pressure on prices in the area despite some relief in other parts of the country
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A new report tracking South Africa’s food prices has found that the rural town of Mthatha is currently the most expensive place in the country for groceries, despite its smaller size and lower average incomes compared to major metros. The findings come from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group, which monitors the cost of a standard 44-item household food basket.
Businesstech reported on 30 May 2026, that in May 2026, the average food basket in Mthatha reached R5,892.11, placing it above the national average of R5,479.26 and higher than all other tracked locations. This reflects a 4.2% increase compared to the previous year and means households in the area are paying significantly more for essentials than most South Africans.
Other major cities, including Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, all recorded lower basket costs than Mthatha.
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The numbers revealed Mthatha as the most expensive area in the study
The basket in Mthatha cost R5,829.11, slightly higher than other high-cost areas and above the national average. The comparison shows Springbok at R5,811.08 and Johannesburg at R5,723.62, both also on the expensive side. Mid-range costs were recorded in places like Mtubatuba at R5,494.57 and Maritzburg at R5,298.64, while Durban (R5,284.48) and Cape Town (R5,222.75) were among the cheaper areas tracked.
How the basket is measured
According to the Household Affordability Index, the Household Food Basket is based on what low-income families say they usually buy each month, focusing on a typical household of seven people. It includes 44 basic food items and is designed with input from women living in different communities across the country.
Prices are collected every month from supermarkets and butcheries where low-income households normally shop. Data collectors record shelf prices during the first week of each month, switching stores and brands to match where cheaper deals can be found. The aim is to reflect real shopping behaviour, not just fixed store pricing.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.