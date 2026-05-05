Five South African private schools have earned global recognition, placing them among the world’s most prestigious institutions and reinforcing the country’s presence in elite education circles

While the achievement highlights quality and global competitiveness, it also draws attention to the high costs associated with these schools and who can realistically access them

The ranking has sparked renewed discussion about inequality in education, with many questioning what this level of excellence means for the broader South African schooling system

South Africa’s private education sector is once again proving it can compete on a global stage; but the recognition is also reigniting debate about access, privilege and the widening gap in the country’s schooling system.

The picture showed pupils of the Cordwalles Preparatory School. Image: Cordwalles Preparatory School

Source: Facebook

Five local institutions have secured spots on the prestigious Spear’s Magazine Schools Index for 2026, placing them among the top private schools in the world. The ranking, compiled by an international panel, looks beyond exam results, measuring factors such as reputation, culture, alumni networks and overall student experience.

According to the Spear’s Schools Index, among the South African schools recognised are Hilton College, Michaelhouse, St Anne’s Diocesan College, Cordwalles Preparatory School and Western Province Preparatory School.

What stands out again this year is the dominance of KwaZulu-Natal, with four of the five schools based in the province. It reflects a long-standing tradition of elite boarding education in the region, where heritage, discipline and strong alumni networks continue to shape reputations.

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About the Spear’s Schools Index

Now in its seventh year, the Spear’s Schools Index serves as the definitive global guide to the top 100 private schools. Since debuting in 2020, it has become a vital resource for high-net-worth families and international advisors seeking elite educational options.

The index goes beyond simple grades, using expert industry insights to highlight schools that balance academic excellence with strong pastoral care and cultural reputation. This ensures families can identify institutions that offer a truly well-rounded experience. This year’s edition is again produced in partnership with the Thuso Group. Their international team provides the deep expertise needed to evaluate schools, universities, and foundations on a global scale, offering invaluable perspective for those choosing from the world's finest institutions.

Globally, these schools now sit alongside institutions such as Eton College and Harvard-Westlake School, names that have historically defined elite education. But while the ranking is a point of pride, it also highlights a stark reality that excellence at this level comes at a steep price. Annual boarding fees at some of these schools now exceed half a million rand, placing them far out of reach for most South African families.

Supporters argue that these costs reflect world-class facilities, smaller class sizes and access to global opportunities that can shape future careers. Critics, however, say the gap between private and public education continues to grow, raising questions about fairness in a country already marked by inequality. The recognition ultimately paints a dual picture, one of global excellence, but also of a system where opportunity is still largely determined by who can afford it.

The visual captured the front view of the school featured among the top 100 in the world. Image: Cordwalles Preparatory School 2

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News