Inside Reddam House Waterfall: Private School Impresses South Africa with Luxury Campus
- A TikTok video showed details of one of the most expensive schools, Reddam House Waterfall
- The wealthy private school, Reddam House, is internationally acclaimed in South Africa in Australia
- A TikTok video showing the South African Reddam House Waterfall campus inspired people stunned by the impressive educational institution
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
South Africans were curious to see some of the amenities that one of the most expensive schools in South Africa has to offer. Reddam House Waterfall, a private school in the Johannesburg area, is listed as one of the wealthiest and has lavish facilities for each student.
A video on TikTok about Reddam House Waterfall amassed thousands of likes. The video of the school premises left people stunned by the amazing luxuries.
In a TikTok video, @royalties1234 showed that Reddam House Waterfall has facilities crowned as one of the most expensive schools in the country. A portion of the video showed a spot at the school which houses a school tuckshop that looks more like a lavish convenience store. Reddam House Waterfall also has top-notch facilities, including a gym and other extracurricular infrastructure. Reddam House's Primary School fees increase each year from Grade 1 at R149 700 until Grade 7, which costs R184,760 per year, Grade 8-10 costs R203,570, and High School is R214,0180 per year for 2026.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa amazed by Reddam House
Many people thought that the video of Reddam House Waterfall's campus by @royalties1234 was impressive. People could not stop raving about how the school looked. Watch the video of the school below
H.E.R admitted the school is expensive:
"LoL 🤣🤣🤣my son goes there , I almost cried,,,,,, but atleast I don't pay the fees."
Siphesihle❤️ wanted to sent their child to the school:
"I have seven years to get it together 🤣👍🏽"
Omlette_du_Fromage added:
"My kid is either going to Reddam, Crawford or AISJ 🙏"
Mimi_Lukhele shared:
"Let me go study for my kids😭🥺"
4entse_ was impressed by the premises:
"Tuck shop looks like a garage kiosk😭🔥"
Miss Kats world was less impressed than others:
"It's sad cause we all end up in the same universities 😏"
Christmas_Jingles 🎄 was grateful to be childless:
"My flex is that I don't have kids, so school fees and homework aren't my problems 🙏🙌"
Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma learned something new:
"Can’t believe I’m looking at these fees and they are cheaper than how much I pay 😭"
nthesestilettos added:
"Funny thing is, most people leave that first one to go to a pretty great Model C school close by."
nicoleM shared her experience with the school:
"My kids have been to Reddam and Redford, and let me tell you these fees are not for the weak, especially us parents that pay the year in advance 😅"
Other Briefly News stories about expensive schools
- People were amazed by the luxury cars that they saw in the parking lot during pickup time for Curro students
- South Africans were interested in seeing a day in the life of a rich kid who leads a comfortable life.
- A high schooler who showed that she arrived at school in a Porsche floored viewers on TikTok.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za