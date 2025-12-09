A TikTok video showed details of one of the most expensive schools, Reddam House Waterfall

The wealthy private school, Reddam House, is internationally acclaimed in South Africa in Australia

A TikTok video showing the South African Reddam House Waterfall campus inspired people stunned by the impressive educational institution

South Africans were curious to see some of the amenities that one of the most expensive schools in South Africa has to offer. Reddam House Waterfall, a private school in the Johannesburg area, is listed as one of the wealthiest and has lavish facilities for each student.

Reddam House Waterfall left South Africans in awe. Image: @royalties1234

Source: TikTok

A video on TikTok about Reddam House Waterfall amassed thousands of likes. The video of the school premises left people stunned by the amazing luxuries.

In a TikTok video, @royalties1234 showed that Reddam House Waterfall has facilities crowned as one of the most expensive schools in the country. A portion of the video showed a spot at the school which houses a school tuckshop that looks more like a lavish convenience store. Reddam House Waterfall also has top-notch facilities, including a gym and other extracurricular infrastructure. Reddam House's Primary School fees increase each year from Grade 1 at R149 700 until Grade 7, which costs R184,760 per year, Grade 8-10 costs R203,570, and High School is R214,0180 per year for 2026.

Prestigious private schools in South Africa can cost more the a quarter of a million rand. Image: Ivan S / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa amazed by Reddam House

Many people thought that the video of Reddam House Waterfall's campus by @royalties1234 was impressive. People could not stop raving about how the school looked. Watch the video of the school below

H.E.R admitted the school is expensive:

"LoL 🤣🤣🤣my son goes there , I almost cried,,,,,, but atleast I don't pay the fees."

Siphesihle❤️ wanted to sent their child to the school:

"I have seven years to get it together 🤣👍🏽"

Omlette_du_Fromage added:

"My kid is either going to Reddam, Crawford or AISJ 🙏"

Mimi_Lukhele shared:

"Let me go study for my kids😭🥺"

4entse_ was impressed by the premises:

"Tuck shop looks like a garage kiosk😭🔥"

Miss Kats world was less impressed than others:

"It's sad cause we all end up in the same universities 😏"

Christmas_Jingles 🎄 was grateful to be childless:

"My flex is that I don't have kids, so school fees and homework aren't my problems 🙏🙌"

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma learned something new:

"Can’t believe I’m looking at these fees and they are cheaper than how much I pay 😭"

nthesestilettos added:

"Funny thing is, most people leave that first one to go to a pretty great Model C school close by."

nicoleM shared her experience with the school:

"My kids have been to Reddam and Redford, and let me tell you these fees are not for the weak, especially us parents that pay the year in advance 😅"

