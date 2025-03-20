A South African rich girl stunned many when she shared a typical day in her life and trended on TikTok

The hun vlogged her maintenance day and honoured an invite from one of the world’s top luxurious brands

Social media users gushed over the woman’s lifestyle and interacted with her in a thread of 106 comments

There’s something so dreamy about watching rich people flaunt their wealth online.

It’s not every day you get to see someone spending thousands on a random bracelet or beauty cream, so it’s quite fascinating when you spot a baller doing it.

Mzansi amazed by SA rich kid sharing typical day in her life

Let’s be honest, nobody wants to be broke. We all want to live comfortably without having to worry about where the next cheque to cover groceries will come from.

Until we find a way to float in the capitalist system, we’ll watch the millionaires and their bloodlines flaunt their riches on the internet. Rich kids from around the world have created their own content on TikTok called ‘RichTok’.

A lot of regular 9-5 people camp there to fulfil their fantasies. A South African lady, Liketso, also popped up where she showed off her soft lifestyle.

The hun shared a day in her life when she visited a luxurious salon to get her hair done and then attended a Chanel event where she gushed:

“Guys, I live in Chanel, I love Chanel.”

Before going to the event she got her wig installed with a tea break in between because:

“I had tea because if you know me, you know I love tea. Guys, I could drink a million cups every day.”

Liketso carried a gorgeous Louis Vuitton bag and wore a quiet luxury-coded look with linen trousers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi gush over South African rich kid’s life on TikTok

Social media users were fascinated by the wealthy lady and said:

@𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 said:

“Even your voice sounds so luxurious.”

@𝓢 commented:

“Stunning babe.”

@April fell in love with the hun's shoes:

“Beautiful, where can I get those shoes?”

@palesandox asked for the hair plug:

“Hi, is the hair also from Emporia?”

@anda_mvl begged for more content like this:

“More of these please!”

@NothandoLomane asked for a quick tip:

“Can you please show us how you tied the twilly around the bag, I want to try it.”

@talithaphatlane96 gushed over the luxurious store's service:

“I live in Chanel too! I’m always there. The service? Feels like home for real.”

@buhle was stunned by the vlog:

“It's giving very demure, very cutesy love it.”

