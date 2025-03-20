“Even Your Voice Sounds Luxurious”: Mzansi Amazed by SA Rich Kid Sharing Typical Day in Her Life
- A South African rich girl stunned many when she shared a typical day in her life and trended on TikTok
- The hun vlogged her maintenance day and honoured an invite from one of the world’s top luxurious brands
- Social media users gushed over the woman’s lifestyle and interacted with her in a thread of 106 comments
There’s something so dreamy about watching rich people flaunt their wealth online.
It’s not every day you get to see someone spending thousands on a random bracelet or beauty cream, so it’s quite fascinating when you spot a baller doing it.
Mzansi amazed by SA rich kid sharing typical day in her life
Let’s be honest, nobody wants to be broke. We all want to live comfortably without having to worry about where the next cheque to cover groceries will come from.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Until we find a way to float in the capitalist system, we’ll watch the millionaires and their bloodlines flaunt their riches on the internet. Rich kids from around the world have created their own content on TikTok called ‘RichTok’.
“Black girls in luxury”: SA women stunned by expensive designer gifts a Xhosa hun received from her bae
A lot of regular 9-5 people camp there to fulfil their fantasies. A South African lady, Liketso, also popped up where she showed off her soft lifestyle.
The hun shared a day in her life when she visited a luxurious salon to get her hair done and then attended a Chanel event where she gushed:
“Guys, I live in Chanel, I love Chanel.”
Before going to the event she got her wig installed with a tea break in between because:
“I had tea because if you know me, you know I love tea. Guys, I could drink a million cups every day.”
Liketso carried a gorgeous Louis Vuitton bag and wore a quiet luxury-coded look with linen trousers.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi gush over South African rich kid’s life on TikTok
Social media users were fascinated by the wealthy lady and said:
@𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 said:
“Even your voice sounds so luxurious.”
@𝓢 commented:
“Stunning babe.”
@April fell in love with the hun's shoes:
“Beautiful, where can I get those shoes?”
@palesandox asked for the hair plug:
“Hi, is the hair also from Emporia?”
@anda_mvl begged for more content like this:
“More of these please!”
@NothandoLomane asked for a quick tip:
“Can you please show us how you tied the twilly around the bag, I want to try it.”
@talithaphatlane96 gushed over the luxurious store's service:
“I live in Chanel too! I’m always there. The service? Feels like home for real.”
@buhle was stunned by the vlog:
“It's giving very demure, very cutesy love it.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- South Africans trolled one lady's R17K luxurious shoes after flaunting her R634K monthly paycheque on TikTok.
- A South African famous salary reviewer recently plugged Mzansi students with an opportunity to make a five-figure income by working for the government part-time.
- Boni Xaba gave South Africans major chest pains when she reviewed an engineer's salary in her now-viral TikTok video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za