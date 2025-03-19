A gentleman from Cape Town had the best day when he happened to pick up a tag that granted him access to parliament

The excited chap managed to get past security and straight to the VIP lounge where he got to enjoy some goodies

Social media users were amused and impressed by the goofy guy who vlogged his grand experience of rubbing shoulders with government officials

This year, the budget speech was pushed back after rumours that tax would increase which did not sit well with Mzansi.

The government then went back to the drawing board and finally held the event on the 12th of March.

SA amused by gent sneaking into parliament during budget speech

This year’s budget speech was not held in parliament but secured the Dome as a temporary venue to host sittings for the National Assembly in Commercial Street. One gentleman was passing by during the budget speech preparations and picked up a protection services tag.

The excited man clipped his new tag on his shirt and managed to pass security:

“So I just got past the police, that’s good. They did not even see it, I mean they did not see me as not being part of them.”

The man blended in well with the officials and nobody noticed that he was an outsider:

“Now I’m at the next block of policemen.”

The chap had a smooth mission and went straight to the VIP lounge where he enjoyed a huge glass of beer and excitedly said:

“They are still in session, but I made it in. It was such a mission but I made it in the VIP lounge and now I’m claiming my tax back.”

Nobody suspected a thing and the chap went on about his day. He made Mzansi chuckle after his clip went viral on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent sneaking into parliament

Social media users were amused by the chap and commented:

@SXLNX👑🧿 said:

“He let his intrusive thoughts win.”

@Bassie Ragnarsson 🇿🇦 pointed out:

“You're posting the evidence for your court case.”

@dan.co.za laughed:

“Boredom is a choice in this country.”

@B𝖊𝖆𝖗_ pointed out:

“You look so suspicious.”

@Lufuno wrote:

“That smile was way too suspicious.”

@Lily_Love realised:

“You just proved how incompetent our protection services are.”

@GrinInTheGrit 🇿🇦 highlighted:

“He just exposed a lot of incompetencies within our law enforcement.”

@lynn asked:

“Show us everything they get for free in there while we starve. And please eat, eat, eat for all of us.”

@Mampara in the Matrix decided:

“South Africa is a movie.”

@tk commented:

“SA is the most unserious country on this planet. I love it here.”

@Zoe Nxumalo said:

“We’re proud of you.”

