A lady on TikTok shared her findings after leaving her new helper home alone to attend a meeting

The woman had recently hired the domestic worker and was perplexed after finding out about her sneaky ways

Social media users shared their thoughts on the story in a thread of over three thousand comments

A young South African lady went viral on TikTok after sharing the sneaky act she caught her new helper in.

An employer caught her helper in a sneaky act. Image: @Menka Belgal's Photos

Source: Getty Images

The woman was too stunned to confront the domestic worker and ran out of her house instead.

Woman shares sneaky act she caught her helper doing in her absence

A well-known content creator, Odwa Janda shared her shocking findings after employing a new helper. Janda had to attend a meeting but because she had left her charger and Stanley Cup at home, she was urged to turn her car around.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On her way home, the lady also picked up her laundry to drop off at home since she wouldn’t have time to pick the clothes up after work. When she got home, she found her new helper cooking herself a full Sunday Kos meal:

“I found her cooking for herself. There’s food for her in the house, of course. There’s bread and eggs. I found her chopping potatoes, the meat was already on the stove, so I suspect she carries a container and carries the food home.

“The absurd part is that I pay her R100 more than what’s expected so her behaviour is baffling. I just feel like she’s taking advantage of my kindness. I’m so scared of asking her about it because I have secondhand embarrassment.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady catching helper in sneaky act

Social media users shared their thoughts on the situation in a thread of comments:

One Mansi lady turned to TikTok to vent about her new helper. Image: @Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

@Suthu_Mngambi wrote:

“The people in the comment section asked what if she didn’t want bread? Please don’t condone nonsense.”

@Mel_Mofokeng observed:

“People judging Odwa in the comments are most probably people who don't respect boundaries.”

@Ntombizekhethelo🤍 explained:

“Cooking and eating is not the problem, the problem is that she waited for Odwa to leave to cook and she was not even going to leave leftovers she was going to leave pots squeaky clean as if she never cooked.”

@🫶🏾 pointed out:

“She’s too comfortable.”

@🎀 P H I N D I E 🎀 wrote:

“Most people are missing the point. The problem here is that she waited for Odwa to leave.”

@nomthandazo671 suggested:

“As a domestic worker myself, it’s totally wrong to put this on TikTok maybe you should have dealt with her privately.”

@muzimswanko commented:

“In our culture, we don’t urge over food. I am embarrassed for you. I didn't expect this from you. What if she does not like bread.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Mzansi's popular domestic worker, Mbali Nhlapho, plugged South Africans with a homemade potion to kill flies

A famous South African helper shared an effective hack to get rid of intrusive rats in the house via a TikTok video

A Mzansi lawyer tipped domestic workers on how they can hold on to their jobs for longer in a now-viral post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News