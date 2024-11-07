South Africa's favourite housekeeper plugged Mzansi with an easy tutorial to get rid of rats

Mbali Nhlapho advised her followers to use household items to eliminate the pests crawling in the ceilings

Social media users were grateful for the hack and asked for more ways to get rid of pests

Mbali Nhlapho has become South Africa's trusted lady for effective cleaning hacks, and her catchy outro has made Mzansi fall in love with her even more.

Mzansi was grateful for Mbali Nhlapho's easy rat-eliminating hack. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

The famous housekeeper recently plugged the country with an easy guide to get rid of rats.

Mbali Nhlapho plugs SA with rat poison hack

Mzansi has been complaining about living with unwanted insects that crawl into their ceilings and roam around their homes. Rats are at the top of most households' pest list; no matter how often they buy rat poison, they keep coming back.

After studying the problem and hearing people's cries, South Africa's famous housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, provided Mzansi with an easy tutorial on getting rid of the pests.

She listed a couple of household items that would easily eliminate the rats, including:

Garlic

Charcoal

Salt

Red chilli pepper

The housekeeper advised that people wear gloves as they prepare the rat poison. One should peel the garlic and throw it into the ceiling, or they could alternatively burn charcoal and place it on a metal lid, sprinkle salt and red chilli pepper, and place it in their ceiling or wherever their rat hotspot is.

During this process, waiting outside for the charcoal to burn down is advisable, as the smell is quite strong.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to easy rat poison hack

Social media users were excited to try the hack and also asked for more

@}•--»𓍢⋆𝒦𝒶𝓇𝓊𝓂𝒷 ⋆𓍢»--•{ missed sleeping comfortably :

"Please tell me how to get rid of bed bugs."

@Dee❤️😩 felt her skin crawl:

"What about cockroaches."

@Beemichelle lost her faith:

"Knowing my rats, they'll definitely come back."

@simbongile jack trolled:

"They are listening to this video as we are playing it."

@Joseph Zila Mathabat joked around:

"I believe one day you'll give us a recipe to get rid of feelings."

@Arvin Devo asked:

"Does it apply to Alexandra?"

@Dr_Sima_Mtsatse🪳needed answers:

"How do they even climb up the wall to get into the ceiling, guys? I've been trying to figure this out, but I just can't."

@kudzie shared:

"It has failed to work for me. Instead, they are multiplying."

@Siya said:

"We love you, ma; as a nation, you are our mother."

@RusteesMom was excited to try Mbali's hack:

"My mom lives on a farm; there are rats the size of cats. I'll come back and tell you if this works."

@Mr Moeng thanked the lady:

"Thanks, my saviour. May God keep on blessing you."

Gent terrified of giant rat in bank goes viral

Briefly News also reported that a South African gent could not believe his eyes when he spotted a puppy-sized rat in a local bank. Bystanders were in awe of the animal roaming around a mall in Pretoria as they stood in a queue to use the ATMs.

Social media users classified the rat and shared their thoughts in a thread of 7.5K comments.

