“In the Meantime”: SA Consoles Disappointed US Lady After Hearing Horrible Sister Bethina Remix
- South Africa has proved its mark in the global music industry on a global stage by producing some of the most talented stars
- Uncle Waffles and Tyla have been shaking the grounds abroad with their dance challenges and chart-topping hits
- A lady on TikTok discovered the one song that Mzansi would die to have as their national anthem but was a bit disappointed after hearing a different version
Sister Bethina is one of the most iconic songs in Mzansi. It instantly makes people get up and dance.
The 2007 hit is still making waves almost two decades after its release and has also reached the ears of foreigners.
A music lover from America filmed a video that expressed her frustrations with DJs who cannot keep up with viral trends. Jayda from Chicago shared that she often has difficulty predicting whether or not she would hear the original Sister Bethina song at the club.
"God is going to show up and show off": SA melted by friends' angelic voices during worship at restaurant
The lady posted a funny skit of herself expressing complete disappointment from hearing the remix of the iconic song:
"POV: You're at a South African club, and the DJ plays this beat, and you don't know if they're going to play Sister Bethina or try again."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi consoles lady disappointed by Sister Bethina remix
Social media users attended the Sister Bethina remix chat in the comments:
@S'dudla 💕clarified:
"In SA, we know exactly how to tell them apart!"
@Lee-Ann Williams:
"You looked so confused."
@nadineveron89 shared:
"When the beat dropped, I was screaming 'In the meantime'."
@Sky🎀 shared how to tell the original song from the remix:
"If you don't hear 'Hibiri', then you already know."
@hlumzisoxxtra said:
"Oh, in South Africa, you know exactly which is which, darling."
@Faith💋commented:
"One thing u can't do is make a remix with Sister Bethina; that is illegal."
