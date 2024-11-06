South Africa has proved its mark in the global music industry on a global stage by producing some of the most talented stars

Uncle Waffles and Tyla have been shaking the grounds abroad with their dance challenges and chart-topping hits

A lady on TikTok discovered the one song that Mzansi would die to have as their national anthem but was a bit disappointed after hearing a different version

Sister Bethina is one of the most iconic songs in Mzansi. It instantly makes people get up and dance.

Mzansi consoled an American lady disappointed by a bad version of the iconic Sister Bethina song. Image: jaydanotpinkettsmith

The 2007 hit is still making waves almost two decades after its release and has also reached the ears of foreigners.

Mzansi consoles lady disappointed by Sister Bethina remix

A music lover from America filmed a video that expressed her frustrations with DJs who cannot keep up with viral trends. Jayda from Chicago shared that she often has difficulty predicting whether or not she would hear the original Sister Bethina song at the club.

The lady posted a funny skit of herself expressing complete disappointment from hearing the remix of the iconic song:

"POV: You're at a South African club, and the DJ plays this beat, and you don't know if they're going to play Sister Bethina or try again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi consoles lady disappointed by Sister Bethina remix

Social media users attended the Sister Bethina remix chat in the comments:

@S'dudla 💕clarified:

"In SA, we know exactly how to tell them apart!"

@Lee-Ann Williams:

"You looked so confused."

@nadineveron89 shared:

"When the beat dropped, I was screaming 'In the meantime'."

@Sky🎀 shared how to tell the original song from the remix:

"If you don't hear 'Hibiri', then you already know."

@hlumzisoxxtra said:

"Oh, in South Africa, you know exactly which is which, darling."

@Faith💋commented:

"One thing u can't do is make a remix with Sister Bethina; that is illegal."

SA floored by Ramaphosa dancing on TikTok

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi is known to goof around with their president, and he, too, is always jolly about the trolling. The nation nicknamed him Cupcake amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he addressed the country countless times.

The relationship between South Africans and their leader is friendly, at least on social media.

