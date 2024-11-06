A group of friends blew Mzansi away with their angelic voices as they sang a worship song before praying

They gathered around a dining table at a restaurant they booked for one of their pal's birthday and set the mood with their beautiful talent

Social media users melted at the enchanting sounds they breathed out and left messages in the comments section

They say that friends who pray together stay together, but what do they say about pals who sing together?

Mzansi was melted by a friend group's angelic voices during worship. Image: @luyolompiti

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was mesmerised by the group's beautiful vocals and likened them to biblical angels.

Mzansi melted by beautiful worship song

After recording their pal's birthday dinner, a group of friends went viral on TikTok. Before they thanked God for the food they were about to eat, they sang a worship song to set the mood.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Immediately after the lead singer released the first note, Mzansi collapsed in disbelief at the angelic sounds coming out of her mouth. When the rest of the group joined in harmony, TikTokkers melted.

The choir did not need a studio session in a booth to filter out any noise because they sounded exquisite already, and South Africa very much appreciated the raw talent.

They captured their viral clip:

"For when two or more are gathered in my name, there I am among them."

Watch the video below:

SA melted by worshippers' angelic voices in viral TikTok

Social media users were mesmerised by the group and left kind messages in the comments:

@Kwamena Vroom showered the group with compliments:

"This lady is amazing. I love her voice; it calms me down. Whenever I listen to the male choir, she leads me to sing Phindukhulume."

@Oyama Bhayi realised:

"God knew what he was doing when he created people who can sing."

@Phelokazi🧚‍♀️promised:

"Heaven definitely sounds like this."

@Ayola_Konzaphi shared her epiphany:

"This made me realise that God is going to show up and show off with me."

@Dingaan✝️ suggested:

"I think this sound should be played in hospitals, rehabs, jails and exam rooms."

@Cancergent♋️ confessed:

"This would have been my 13th reason to just break down and cry!"

@Katli Sega shared:

"This sounds like everything will be okay."

@Thandolwakhe_ commented:

"It's on my WhatsApp status as we speak. This video just restored my faith; thank you for sharing.

Lady shows off violin-like voice in viral TikTok

Briefly News also reported that a South African lady showed off her stunning vocals in a now-viral TikTok video after hopping on a popular trend. One of the members of Biko's Manna band wowed Mzansi when she flawlessly closed off the famous riff challenge.

Social media users were mesmerised by the young woman and complimented her in the most hilarious way.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News