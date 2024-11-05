Despite his crumbling way of storytelling, Tyler Perry owned the black film industry in the early 2000s

The celebrated filmmaker stole everyone's heart by creating the two Why Did I Get Married? movies

Movie lovers appreciated the relatability of the story and the star-studded crew who impeccably brought the script to life

One character will always be remembered from the movie for her boldness and vibrant personality.

Marcus' Angela had everyone talking, especially about how she ensured he was not cheating.

Lady remakes iconic Tyler Perry movie scene

Before Mea Culpa and his other mediocre films, Tyler Perry had the world in the palm of his hands with his brilliant telling of black stories. Besides the Madea films, one of his best films include the Why Did I Get Married? movies.

There's something relatable about telling different black love stories on such a big platform. One fan favourite character is Marcus' Angela, played by the talented Tasha Smith.

Angela was always checking to see if Marcus was not cheating on her and devised a detailed tutorial on how she did so. A South African lady impressed everyone when she perfectly recreated the scene on her TikTok.

Uyanda remembered the scene word for word, and her facial expressions gave each word emotion to carry the scene through.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with lady's acting in viral TikTok

Social media users cheered for the talented lady in the comments:

@ngawetoo under complimented the hun:

"You nailed it, sisi."

@Manta Michael was stunned by how pretty the lady was:

"OMG, you look so much like Kerry Washington."

@Mandisa Ngqulunga53 pointed out:

"That's a full-time job."

@NabandatheAfricanGirl realised:

"Angela had too much time on her hands."

@Nonkululeko Ngobe856 commented:

"My neighbour is like this. No exaggerating."

@tebogomaphalla was amazed by the lady's acting:

"Damn, you are good."

@lebo840 shared:

"This scene will forever live rent-free in my mind."

