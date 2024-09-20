A young South African lady tricked her grandmother into doing a famous TikTok dance challenge that took the world by storm

Maria told her gran that the dance was a school assignment and filmed her cute attempt at the popular dance

Social media users were touched by the guardian’s willingness to help her young one

A young TikTokker tricked her grandmother into doing the famous Kehlani TikTok dance challenge. Maria told a little white lie to get her guardian busting sweet moves.

A Mzansi TikTokker tricked her grandma into doing a viral dance challenge. Image: @bohmaria4/@kehlanis

Source: TikTok

The gran impressively took on the challenge, killed it, and received praise from Mzansi.

Mzansi in awe of grandma doing viral Kehlani dance challenge on TikTok

R&B singer and songwriter Kehlani was honoured with a song by upcoming artist Jordan Adutenji, who praised the songstress’ appearance on the song. The track was an instant hit, but it blew up even more when Kehlani hopped on it for a remix.

The song did so well that TikTokkers developed a viral catchy dance challenge. Many people from all over the world used the audio to spice up their clips. A young social media user, Maria did not want to be left out and hopped on the challenge. She wanted a much more memorable video and thought of a creative way to make her post go viral, so she called upon her gogo.

Maria had to tell a little white lie for her grandmother to get on board:

“I told her that it’s a school project.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to grandma doing famous TikTok challenge

Social media users loved the gogo’s participation, and the clip has reached over 1.4M views so far:

@user1519746157660 shared:

"This is proof that our grannies would do anything for our success."

@Nomfundo Moh was impressed:

"Gogo is a star!"

@Januaryy🎀approved of gogo's dancing:

"She understood the assignment."

@nonku_nzama loved gogo's participation:

"There's nothing that compares to a grandmothers love."

Source: Briefly News