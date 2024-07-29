A proud wife shared an outstanding clip of her husband busting sweet moves at a wedding

The gent gave his all on the dance floor as the song Tshwala Bam hyped him and the wedding party

Netizens had mixed reactions to the lighthearted clip and shared their thoughts in the comments

A couple from Johannesburg made waves after sharing their relationship online.

A proud wife shared a cool video of her husband fitting in perfectly with her relatives. Image: @aishaandlife

Source: TikTok

A proud wife shared her husband’s cool dancing moment.

White husband fits into wife’s black culture perfectly

Love is one of the most beautiful feelings felt by humans. Different interactions have proven that love knows no bounds.

Interracial couples still raise eyebrows to this day, which must be a bore for the parties involved, but Aisha, a Mzansi lady, celebrates her beautiful marriage loudly with her white man.

She recently posted a clip on TikTok where her husband busted sweet moves on the dance floor of an African wedding. The proud wife pulled out her camera and recorded the amusing moment.

She could not handle the joy of being the only one with the treasure hidden on her phone, so she posted it online for netizens to enjoy. However, the clip landed on an audience who would dissect it.

Aisha captioned her clip:

"I just wouldn’t have married him if he didn’t get it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to white husbands dancing at a wedding

The energetic husband was a great fit at an African wedding. He busted sweet moves on the dance floor, which amazed guests. He quickly dismissed the idea of white people having two left feet as he bounced from foot to foot, dancing to the electrifying sound of Tshwala Bam.

Netizens had mixed reactions toward the clip and commented:

@jem realised that:

"He dancing more than her."

@Joe Sivnarain is a fan of the gent with the sweet moves:

"YES....DONT KNOW but he outshines the rest."

@podo officially welcomed the gent into the black community:

"Mkhwenyana welcome bhuti."

@user53962721342256 demanded more:

"Ask him about the culture..????"

@user2868639804654 was not feeling the clip:

"Dancing has nothing to do with blk culture sooo chill bro."

Man surprises wife with priceless gift

Briefly News also reported that a thoughtful husband on tick-tock surprised his beautiful wife with the most priceless gift in the world. The father of two flew his wife’s mother from Africa to California to enjoy some time with family.

Unaware of the kind gesture, the wife was stunned when she saw her mom holding her grandchildren and walking in with her son-in-law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News