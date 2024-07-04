Some women had the luxury of picking the best men out of the pile before the rest of us could even open our eyes

This thoughtful husband surprised his wife with a special gift that he knew she would appreciate with her heart

He made his wife's day by gifting her a brand-new phone, which turned out to be her very first

A TikTok couple has Mzansi in their feelings after loving each other out loudly.

A Zimbabwean husband gifted his wife with her very first phone. Image: @nyathiszw

The married Zimbabwean love birds document their exciting love story and show it off online.

Zimbabwean husband gifts wife with first phone

A Zimbabwean couple living in Mzansi, the Nyathis, has been making waves on TikTok. Their cute life of growing together has inspired many and keeps Mzansi entertained.

The husband has proven to be the man of the house and keeps the '60s kind of love brewing in his household. He makes sure to find part-time jobs where he can collect money to support his wife and baby.

The wife stays home and takes care of the house and their child. As a reward for being an extraordinary wife, the thoughtful husband surprised his hardworking wife with a brand-new phone.

The couple showed off the special moment on TikTok and captioned the post:

"I surprised my wife with a new cellphone, her first time to have a phone."

Watch the video below:

Zimbabwean couple makes waves in Mzansi

The couple living in Cape Town made Mzansi smile when the generous husband gifted his gentle wife with her first brand-new phone. The wife could not contain her joy and jumped on the bed.

The husband shared that:

"I have surprise my wife with a brand new phone. She is very happy because its a first time to have a phone since we started living together from 2021."

Netizens were excited for the lovely couple and shared their thoughts in the comments section

@Daughter of Zionis inspired by the beautiful couple:

"This couple makes me want to go get a Zim husband."

@user2427916424341 could not contain herself:

"Who's cutting an onion with me let's gather here...overwhelming with joy."

Taxi Driver Spoils Girlfriend With Latest iPhone

Briefly News also reported on another exciting love story about a 16-seater princess that has rubbed it in our faces that her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her rotten. Skhanyiso calls herself a spoilt makoti when her boyfriend bought her a luxurious gift from the iStore.

