South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently celebrated the success of Mzansi's brand Brutal Fruit and its global impact

The reality TV star recently hosted the brand's Pink Table and launch in Cape Town on Wednesday, 2 April 2025

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Bonang reminisced on how her journey with Brutal Fruit began 15 years ago during their rebranding

Bonang Matheba hosted the Brutal Fruit's Pink Table launch. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Cape Town was painted pink on Wednesday, 2 April 2025, at the Cavalli Estate in Somerset West by a proudly South African brand, Brutal Fruit.

Brutal Fruit and popular media personality Bonang Matheba recently hosted and launched the brand's new global movement, The Pink Table, in Cape Town to celebrate its success 15 years after the reality star was its face.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News during the launch, Bonang Matheba reminded us of her journey with Brutal Fruit and how it inspired her to also start her own South African alcohol brand, House of BNG.

She said:

"I think what's so lovely about the Pink Table is when you see the gradual progression and growth of Brutal Fruit as a brand and everybody who has been a part of it.

"Its a diagonal growth, I mean of you look at brand Bonang and Brutal Fruit it has really been exciting and they also ignited the businesswoman in me because fast forward 15 years later I own a successful luxury alcohol brand and its all thanks to them for teaching me about many things during the years I was the face of their brand.

Brutal Fruit heads to Paris Fashion Week 2025

During the launch, Bonang excitedly announced that with the launch of the brand's global impact movement, Brutal Fruit will be heading to the Paris Fashion Week 2025 to host The Pink Table and bring together their besties from South Africa and other markets.

Sharing on the immense growth of the brand, Matheba mentioned how proud she is of this South African brand:

"I mean I am proud of Brutal Fruit, I mean any South African brand that hits and goes global makes you as a South African, whether its a consumer brand or creative brand , it brings us a sense of pride, so I'm proud of what I learnt from Brutal Fruit and where it is now especially that its a brand ran by successful women from Mzansi."

Radio host LootLove was spotted at the Brutal Fruit The Pink Table event. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Also speaking to Briefly News was Brutal Fruit's brand director Candice van den Bosch who explained how the brand has growth since it launched 23 years ago.

She said:

"Brutal Fruit launched 23 years ago, and it has continued to build market share by understanding and acting on its besties’ desires. In 2018, this culminated in Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s Ruby Apple, which morphed traditional apple cider into the bold-yet-delicate drink of choice for South African women.

"South Africa gave Brutal Fruit Spritzer our voice, our character, and our understanding of what women truly want from a premium beverage experience. The Pink Table is our thank you to our South African besties who have made this brand what it is today, and an invitation to our besties globally to experience what makes these gatherings so special."

Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared details of the House of BNG founder's exciting gig with the L'Oréal Paris team. She is set to lead a makeup masterclass with the renowned brand alongside UK-based makeup artist and influencer Uche Natori.

Not only will attendees be treated to some insightful makeup tips and tutorials, but they will also be provided with complete makeup kits and have a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers at the groundbreaking event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News