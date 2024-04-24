Bonang Matheba stole the show at the spectacular L'Oréal Paris runway show for SA Fashion Week

The Queen B stunned in a gold gown designed by trusted Biji La Maison, who has collaborated with Bonang on several pieces

Of course, Bonang took fans' breath away with her stunning look as she closed the show off with a bang

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Bonang Matheba left fans gagging over her look for the L'Oréal Paris SA Fashion Week runway show. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba recently closed the show at the L'Oréal Paris SA Fashion Week runway and was a spectacle. As always, the media personality commanded the room when she stepped out with a show-stopper of a gown.

Bonang Matheba rocks SA Fashion Week in style

Our fave, Bonang Matheba, knows how to make a statement and never fails to leave a lasting impression at any event.

From her pageant gowns to her casual street styles, the Queen B's looks are unforgettable and sought after in the SA fashion lookbooks.

So it was only fitting that she took it to the top for SA Fashion Week, and our girl ate and left no crumbs.

Donning a spectacular gold gown designed by Biji La Maison, the designer made sure Bonang not only turned heads but broke necks, too!

To complete her look, the star wore an Egyptian-style headpiece as she walked between L'Oréal Paris troops with "I'm worth it" flags.

Biji shared a video of Bonang's entrance for the L'Oréal Paris finale, her latest runway appearance for the renowned beauty brand:

Mzansi raves over Bonang Matheba's look

Netizens couldn't get enough of Bonang's look for the L'Oreal Paris runway:

beatrix.mthombeni said:

"Just like Beyoncé, you are a celebrity to other celebrities."

the_bforce showed love to Bonang:

"L'Oreal and Biji couldn't have picked a better person to close the show."

biji_la_maison thanked Bonang:

"Always the best! Thank you for always breathing such magical “life” into my creations."

mamsyj wrote:

"The most beautiful girl!"

subtletdesigns was impressed:

"Bonang is giving goddess energy in that dress, wow!"

Bonang Matheba to reportedly host Miss South Africa

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to rumours that the media mogul would host Miss South Africa 2024.

While fans welcomed the news with optimism, some netizens criticised the industry for giving opportunities to the same people.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News