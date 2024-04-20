SA Fashion Week was in Johannesburg, and Vusi Nova looked eager to take part in one of the fashion shows

Vusi Nova shared a snippet of his work with L'Oreal Paris for their segment in SA Fashion Week

Mzansi netizens were entertained by the videos of Vusi Nova on a runaway as a model for the make-up brand

Vusi Nova bagged a gig with L'Oreal Paris at SA Fashion Week. The musician sparked people's interest when he took part in an SA Fashion Week show.

Vusi Nova walked L'Oreal Paris's runaway at SA Fashion Week, and fans were chuffed. Image: @vusinova1

Vusi Nova was a runaway model for L'Oreal Paris, and he shared a video of his modelling stint on Instagram. Fans were impressed by his work, while others criticised his catwalk in the fashion show.

Vusi Nova works with L'Oreal Paris

In an Instagram post, Vusi Nova showed he walked on L'Oreal Paris's runway at SA Fashion Week. The musician showed off his model walk. Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Vusi Nova's L'Oreal Paris fashion show

Many people were delighted to see Vusi Nova working with L'Oreal Paris. The musician's supporters flooded the comments raving about him. Others thought his catwalk was questionable when blogger @MDNnews shared the video on X.

Read the comments below:

@djterto asked:

"What kinda walk is this?"

@Sli_Simelane added:

"Does the world no longer have professional models?"

@Qengi_ joked"

"He is walking like he wears a Sfarzo and has a gold tooth."

@The_A_Wagon applauded:

"Wow, that's awesome."

gabisile_skosana gushed:

"Man of many talents."

mijosam added:

"I dig your style. Unique. This is great."

