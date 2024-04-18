Former Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala recently attended the South African Fashion Week Launch Party

The star stunned on the red carpet as she wore a mini dress with silver designs and donned a short hair-do

Fans of Khosi gushed over her and labelled her 'the moment' as Khosi always makes a statement at such high-profile events

Fans treated Khosi to a getaway at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa, and her fanbase group spoke to Briefly News on why they organised the vacation for her

Khosi Twala stole the show at the South African Fashion Week Launch party red carpet. Image: @khosi_twala

Khosi Twala turns heads at SA Fashion Week

Media personality Khosi Twala was one of the stars to grace the red carpet at the South African Fashion Week. Twala gave the event a dose of sheer elegance as she showed up wearing a short grey-ish silver dress with a white shirt.

Completing her look, Khosi had a matching sling handbag and minimal accessories. She also had a short and neat hairstyle.

Twala posted a video from when she arrived at the event and captioned it:

"SA fashion Week red carpet moments."

Mzansi labels Khosi, the fashion queen

Fans of the Big Brother Titans star lauded Khosi Twala for always making memorable red carpets without fail. One thing about Khosi is that she always looks elegant and drop-dead gorgeous whenever she steps out.

On the anniversary of her winning BB Titans, KhosiReigns, and Everything Khosi treated her to a luxurious getaway at the serene Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa

Speaking to Briefly News, Everything Khosi founder said Khosi has made people very proud after all that she has achieved in the space of a year.

"She did amazing things in a space of a year. She opened a fitness brand called Active Lifestyle, pushed her NPO called Good Deeds, and had collaborations with amazing big brands. It was a way for us to celebrate her and her reign. Yeah and she always gives us more reasons to love & celebrate her."

Reacting to her look, fans gave Khosi her flowers.

@refilwe32:

"If not you then you who??"

yayarsa:

"Oh my darling!!!! It’s HER."

stephaniepreciousashibel:

"Beyonce is that you."

iamqwinadepa:

"See my babe. Too lit."

zanelepotelwa:

"You are always the moment."

Khosi Twala shows off BB Titans wins

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khosi Twala showed off the winnings she received from Big Brother Titans. Khosi shared a screenshot of the millions deposited into her account after winning Big Brother Titans.

Khosi confirmed that she did indeed win the 2 million rands prize, proving that winners get their promised rewards. Fans had mixed reactions, with some feeling the information was meant for Khosi's fans only, not for the public eye.

