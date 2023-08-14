Thuso Mbedu has won Mzansi's hearts with her unmatched sense of style and of course her beautiful face and body

The star, who was on the Miss SA judges panel left her followers at a loss for words when she graced the red carpet oozing elegance

The Woman King actress flaunted her perfect hour-glass figure in a figure-hugging sparkly maxi dress

Thuso Mbedu is the current IT girl in Mzansi. The LA-based South African actress has been dominating the social media trends since she arrived in the country.

Thuso Mbedu wowed Mzansi with her stunning look at the Miss SA event. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Thuso Mbedu oozes elegance at the Miss SA red carpet

Thuso Mbedu understood the assignment at the Miss SA 2023. The stunning actress who was among the judges ate and left no crumbs with her outfit.

The Underground Railroad actress served body, hair and face goals at the elegant event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The event which was attended by several media outlets including Briefly News saw the who's who of the South African entertainment and fashion industries stepping out dressed to the nines.

Pictures making rounds on Twitter show that the internationally-based actress showed off her perfect figure in a stunning gown with embellishments. The dress also added a wow factor with some feather details at the bottom.

Thuso Mbedu joins other Miss SA judges on the red carpet

The Miss SA 2023 judges came fully prepared with their out of this world looks. A picture of the stunning panel consisting of Thuso Mbedu Devi Sankaree Governder, Leandie Du Randt, R'Bonney Gabriel and former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss has also been making rounds on social media platforms.

If the pictures circulating on social media are to be believed, the stars who attended the glamourous event hosted by Bonang Matheba understood the assignment.

