House of BNG founder Bonang Matheba always flaunts stunning Miss SA outfits

The media personality is well-known for her flamboyant presenting skills and her signature voice

Born in Mahikeng, South Africa, on 25 June, Bonang Matheba has remained the goddess of Miss SA fashion

Bonang Matheba always looking stunning on the red carpet and stage of the Miss SA year in year out. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

The evolution of elegance

One of Bonang Matheba's most notable interests is fashion, as she has always been a lover of nice things.

The media personality always looks her best on stage and on red carpets such as Miss SA.

Bonang Matheba's supporters are always guaranteed an extravagant yet elegant look whenever she hosts or attends Miss SA. Briefly News has put together a list of some of the best looks that Bonang Matheba has shown off.

Bonang Matheba's first Miss SA 2023 outfit

The Miss SA 2023 was aired on Sunday, 13 August 2023, on S3 and there were many personalities that walked the glamorous Miss SA and House of BNG red carpet, Bonang Matheba was the host of the show.

The media personality had 3 outfit changes that night her first outfit being the barbie themed elegant dress which was a beaut, with bling touches. The dress in the post was made by @veekeejames_official.

Bonang Matheba stuns at The Miss SA 2022 Finale

Media personality Bonang Matheba walks the house of BNG red carpet at the Miss SA 2022 Finale. Image: Oupa Bopape

The Miss SA 2022 Finale was hosted in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena. Bonang Matheba was one of the esteemed guests who attend the pageant show, and she wore a very glamorous and classic bow-red dress.

Bonang Matheba looked so expensive in her red dress. The glamorous dress had minimal details and she rocked it with a vintage look-like bag.

Bonang Matheba graces the stage of Miss SA

One of Bonang Matheba's elegant iconic and extravagant red long dress. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Miss SA 2018 in Pretoria was a well-attended event. Bonang Matheba looked feminine in a red dress with a detailed crown.

The media personality's shoulders were highlighted with the off-shoulder dress that fitted her perfectly. Bonang looked like a vision as the dress designer @gertjohancoetzee paid attention to making her a goddess.

A real fashionista flaunted hourglass

