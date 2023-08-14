3 Top Bonang Matheba's Iconic Miss SA Extravagant Looks
- House of BNG founder Bonang Matheba always flaunts stunning Miss SA outfits
- The media personality is well-known for her flamboyant presenting skills and her signature voice
- Born in Mahikeng, South Africa, on 25 June, Bonang Matheba has remained the goddess of Miss SA fashion
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
The evolution of elegance
One of Bonang Matheba's most notable interests is fashion, as she has always been a lover of nice things.
The media personality always looks her best on stage and on red carpets such as Miss SA.
Bonang Matheba's supporters are always guaranteed an extravagant yet elegant look whenever she hosts or attends Miss SA. Briefly News has put together a list of some of the best looks that Bonang Matheba has shown off.
Bonang Matheba: Miss South Africa host stuns viewers with her R60K outfit, changed into 3 other dresses
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Bonang Matheba's first Miss SA 2023 outfit
The Miss SA 2023 was aired on Sunday, 13 August 2023, on S3 and there were many personalities that walked the glamorous Miss SA and House of BNG red carpet, Bonang Matheba was the host of the show.
The media personality had 3 outfit changes that night her first outfit being the barbie themed elegant dress which was a beaut, with bling touches. The dress in the post was made by @veekeejames_official.
Bonang Matheba stuns at The Miss SA 2022 Finale
The Miss SA 2022 Finale was hosted in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena. Bonang Matheba was one of the esteemed guests who attend the pageant show, and she wore a very glamorous and classic bow-red dress.
MISS SA Finale: 6 including Eva Modika and Tshepi Vundla get mixed reviews on red carpet, fashion designer Paledi Segapo's skirt leaves SA divided
Bonang Matheba looked so expensive in her red dress. The glamorous dress had minimal details and she rocked it with a vintage look-like bag.
Bonang Matheba graces the stage of Miss SA
Miss SA 2018 in Pretoria was a well-attended event. Bonang Matheba looked feminine in a red dress with a detailed crown.
The media personality's shoulders were highlighted with the off-shoulder dress that fitted her perfectly. Bonang looked like a vision as the dress designer @gertjohancoetzee paid attention to making her a goddess.
A real fashionista flaunted hourglass
Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Ncwane was born on 12 August, she made sure that whenever she attends events she looks the part and dresses to the nines. Ayanda Ncwane showed the full range of her exquisite style.
Ayanda Ncwane was a Miss Teen South Africa in her early life.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News